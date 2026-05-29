Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Land ‘Welcome to Wrexham’-Like Disney+ Series for Their Sailing Team

Deadpool & Wolverine v. the sea.

) co-own SailGP’s Bonds Flying Roos race team. The series will follow the Flying Roos “across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes,” the media announcement reads, “a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

”SailGP, officially known as the Rolex SailGP Championship, is the sail-racing league. The Aussie team, owned by the X-man and X-men-adjacent superhero, is led by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby, an Olympic gold medallist, America’s Cup winner and three-time SailGP champion. SailGP,” said Jackman and Reynolds, co-owners of the Bonds Flying Roos.a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level.

We couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to Disney+ audiences around the world,” said EricThe docuseries for Disney+ is an Australian Original produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort andexecutive producer Rob Mac will serve as executive producer through his More Better Productions. The coming series will be available exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S.‘Star City’ Review: Apple’s ‘For All Mankind’ Spinoff Puts a Darkly Compelling Spin on the Space RaceThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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