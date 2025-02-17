Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate His 60th Birthday Amidst Legal Battles with 'SNL' Stars

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated his 60th birthday at the Crane Club in New York City, joined by a group of 'Saturday Night Live' alumni. The outing comes amid ongoing legal disputes between Reynolds and Lively, sparked by accusations of sexual harassment and smear campaigns.

A-list couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a surprise appearance at the Crane Club in New York City on Saturday night to celebrate Reynolds' 60th birthday. The couple was joined by a host of other stars associated with ' Saturday Night Live ,' seemingly putting aside their recent legal troubles for a night of celebration. Reynolds shared a photo on social media capturing the joyous atmosphere, with everyone, including Reynolds and Lively, beaming with smiles.

The outing comes amidst ongoing legal battles between Reynolds and Lively, which erupted in late December. Lively accused Reynolds of sexual harassment and participating in an orchestrated smear campaign against her. Reynolds' legal team has responded vehemently to the allegations, stating that subpoenas are a standard part of the legal process. They argue that Lively's legal team is conducting an excessive 'fishing expedition,' seeking vast amounts of personal data, including call logs, text messages, location information, and more, spanning the past 2.5 years. Reynolds' lawyers assert that Lively's claims are demonstrably false and that the extensive data requests reveal a desperate attempt to find any shred of evidence to support them.Meanwhile, Blake Lively has recently spoken about her desire to take control of her acting projects, expressing a preference for choosing roles that empower her and offer creative fulfillment.





