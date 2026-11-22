It has become abundantly clear that Ryan Pulock is going to be dealing with this shoulder issue for a while, if not the rest of his career.

Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock attempts a pass defended by Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling during the first period at UBS Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images It has become abundantly clear that Ryan Pulock is going to be dealing with this shoulder issue for a while, if not the rest of his career. The New York Islanders’ veteran defenseman re-injured the same shoulder that needed surgery during the offseason and had already held him out for five games earlier this month.

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Pulock suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday night’s loss in Winnipeg to the Jets, then was out of the lineup for Saturday’s win in Detroit against the Red Wings. The Islanders confirmed it was the shoulder that has plagued him all season. There is no timetable for when Pulock could potentially return. He is seeing doctors on Long Island now that the team is back home ahead of Monday night’s tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This is already a shorthanded blue line, which lost Alex Romanov for the season just three games in. Logan Stanley, who missed two games, returned to the lineup on Saturday and playedHis return, at the very least, softens the blow of losing Pulock. Stanley was a late signing just before the start of the season and has been an invaluable addition, especially considering the injury troubles and inconsistencies that have followed this defense around.

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Just 22 games into the season, the Islanders have already dressed nine different defensemen, which has been exacerbated by Scott Mayfield losing his place in the starting lineup. The Islanders rolled with Ben Hutton and Matthew Kessel on their third pairing on Saturday. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America .

He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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