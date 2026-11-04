Ryan Phillippe Drops Politics From New Year Resolutions Sparking Debate

Actor Ryan Phillippe excludes politics from his early New Year resolutions, triggering intense backlash from fans and support from others seeking digital peace.

Actor Ryan Phillippe has ignited a fierce online debate after announcing he is officially removing politics from his life as part of an early New Year resolution. On Sunday, the actor shared a personal manifesto titled Things I no longer engage with going forward to his one point two million Instagram followers. The list explicitly excluded political engagement alongside other stressors such as doomsday scenarios and talking heads.

Phillippe Details Personal Boundaries

The comprehensive list posted by Phillippe outlines specific behaviors and topics he intends to avoid moving forward. Beyond politics, the actor identified Halloween fantasy football doom scrolling and the majority of podcasts as activities he will cease. He also committed to rejecting fake love grudges anything processed whether foods or people and being used or judged by others.

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Phillippe further expanded his boundaries to include liars and anyone who disturbs his peace. He emphasized that insincere obligations and wasting precious time are no longer acceptable in his routine. The actor clarified that this is his personal list and not an imposition on others noting it is likely a partial list with more items to come.

Fans Criticize Political Withdrawal

The decision to drop politics immediately drew sharp criticism from a significant portion of Phillippe audience. One commenter argued that engaging in politics is essential for improving the world and removing ineffective leaders. Another fan countered that ignoring politics ignores serious threats including illegal deportations and violence attributed to ICE agents.

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Critics pointed out that disengaging from civic duties is a privilege not everyone can afford. One user stated that people are legitimately being kidnapped and killed while the actor remains unbothered. These comments reflect a broader sentiment that celebrity detachment from political issues undermines necessary societal discourse.

Supporters Defend Digital Detox

Conversely many supporters praised Phillippe for prioritizing mental health over political polarization. One fan expressed relief at finding an actor who does not force political views upon their feed. They recalled a time when dinner table conversations remained personal and free from divisive political arguments.

Another supporter defended the actor right to set boundaries without external judgment. They noted that if Phillippe needs to protect his peace then no one should dictate his choices. A third comment suggested that critics are exactly the type of people Phillippe aims to remove from his life.

Broader Impact On Social Discourse

The controversy highlights the growing tension between celebrity wellness trends and civic responsibility. Phillippe also included pro sports except the Sixers on his exclusion list due to gambling endorsements and injuries. His call for a Resolution Revolution encouraged followers to share their own lists and tag him.

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This incident underscores how social media platforms have become battlegrounds for cultural values. While some view political disengagement as self care others see it as abdication of duty. The reaction to Phillippe post demonstrates the high stakes involved in celebrity lifestyle declarations.