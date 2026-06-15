Ryan Murphy's 'The Shards': A Dark Coming-of-Age Horror Thriller Based on Bret Easton Ellis' Novel

Ryan Murphy's upcoming series, 'The Shards', is a dark, coming-of-age horror thriller set in 1981 Los Angeles. Based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, the series follows a group of privileged prep school seniors whose reality is shattered by a serial killer. With Murphy serving as an executive producer and Max Winkler as the director, the cast includes Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and more. The series premieres on August 5, 2023, on FX and Hulu, with international streaming via Disney+.

Ryan Murphy 's upcoming series, ' The Shards ', is set to premiere on August 5, 2023, on FX and Hulu , with international streaming via Disney+ . The series is a dark, coming-of-age horror thriller that follows a group of privileged prep school seniors in Los Angeles in 1981, whose reality is shattered by a serial killer .

The story is based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, with Murphy serving as an executive producer and Max Winkler as the director. The cast includes Igby Rigney, who plays a 17-year-old version of Ellis, and Homer Gere as Robert Mallory, along with Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jordan Roth. The series promises to be a modern take on American Psycho, exploring themes of adolescence, class, beauty, and blood in Reagan-era Los Angeles.

Ellis' novel was first published as a serialized audiobook in 2022 before its print publication in 2023





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Ryan Murphy The Shards Bret Easton Ellis Horror Thriller Coming-Of-Age 1981 Los Angeles Serial Killer FX Hulu Disney+

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