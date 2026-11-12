Ryan Murphy Cancels Grotesquerie After One Season on FX

Ryan Murphy's FX crime-horror series Grotesquerie has been officially cancelled after one season. This cancellation adds to a string of drops for the producer's other projects, including The Beauty, while his flagship AHS returns for season 13.

Ryan Murphy set a new record in 2024 when he oversaw the production and launch of nine TV shows in one season across different networks. From Netflix to FX and Fox, it was a busy year for the super producer. Grotesquerie was one of his new shows that launched to decent reviews. Critics gave it a 75% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, signaling generally positive reviews. The crime-horror aired on FX for a ten-episode season before fading from public attention. More than two years since the series premiered, there have been no new updates about the show - until today.

Grotesquerie Series Cancelled by FX Network

A new report reveals that Grotesquerie has been cancelled after FX passed on a second season of the series. The same report also reveals that Murphy's other FX thriller The Beauty won't return for Season 2, and The Shards remains in limbo. Grotesquerie is a genre-bending horror thriller that delivers a chilling tale of sinister crimes in a small community. Niecy Nash-Betts stars as Detective Lois Tryon, who feels a personal connection to the crimes and believes the assailant is taunting her. With virtually nothing to go on, Lois teams up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), and together they begin to uncover disturbing personalities in the community.

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FX Cancels The Beauty and Shards Projects

The cancellation of Grotesquerie is part of a broader shift for FX regarding some of Ryan Murphy's recent crime-horror ventures. In addition to the end of Grotesquerie after its single season, the network has decided not to renew The Beauty for a second season. Another project, The Shards, currently remains in limbo with no clear production status or network commitment. These decisions come despite the initial critical reception of Grotesquerie, which held a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. The series ran for ten episodes before being pulled from the FX lineup, leaving fans with unanswered questions about the mystery involving Detective Lois Tryon.

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American Horror Story Returns for Season 13

Murphy stays busy despite these recent cancellations. His most popular horror show, American Horror Story, just brought back some fan-favorite actors for its landmark 13th season. Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Gabourey Sidibe returned for Season 13, joined by Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Ariana Grande. The series has been renewed for Season 14. This return of the original cast members highlights the enduring popularity of the anthology series, which serves as Murphy's most consistent hit on the FX platform.

Ryan Murphy Current Production Pipeline

Additionally, the prolific writer-director has several currently airing, including the second season of All's Fair, a legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Nash-Betts, Paulson, and more. 9-1-1 continues airing its tenth season on ABC, joined by the second season of the offshoot 9-1-1: Nashville. Meanwhile, Murphy recently revealed that he was working on a Glee reboot. His Netflix crime thriller The Watcher began production on Season 2 two years after renewal; he's still working on A Chorus Line for Netflix, and Brides of Blood begins production next month. There have been no updates about new seasons of American Crime Story, American Love Story, Monster, American Horror Stories, or American Sports Story. Doctor Odyssey and Mid-Century Modern were cancelled. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.