The positives and negatives from the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tigers.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on the field before the match up against Texas A&M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson TideThe Crimson Tide spent 60 minutes shooting itself in the foot in its 30-23 loss to Auburn.

Sloppiness and poor execution underscored a result that should create existential doubt about the program's standing in today's college football landscape. There have been games this season where I have struggled to come up with three negative things to say about the team. Tonight, I spent the better part of an hour trying to narrow it down tothree.

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We'll get into all of those, as well as the little good from the game, in this week's edition of Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's reactionary postgame series that evaluates some of the best and worst players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season. The senior recorded eight tackles, sacked Auburn QB Byrum Brown, and forced a fumble on a play that gave Alabama the ball with the lead in the third quarter.