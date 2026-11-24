Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter marks a pivotal shift for the franchise, moving five years after The Rise of Skywalker to introduce fresh characters and reduce reliance on nostalgia.

Ryan Gosling stars as Kade Auberon in the upcoming Star Wars film Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy, which aims to resolve a persistent narrative stagnation within the franchise. The project represents a deliberate departure from the Skywalker Saga dominance that has defined recent Disney+ series and theatrical releases. By setting the story five years after The Rise of Skywalker, the film positions itself at the most distant point in the official movie timeline to date.

Timeline Shift Moves Beyond Legacy Characters

Star Wars: Starfighter occurs five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, placing the narrative firmly in a new era of the galaxy. This specific temporal gap ensures that the plot avoids overlapping with the original adventures of Anakin, Luke, or Rey. The film allows new characters like Kade Auberon to operate without standing in the shadows of legendary figures, offering a genuine fresh start for the universe.

Also read Walmart Black Friday Deals on Retired and Sold Out LEGO Star Wars Sets

Cast and Crew Bring Fresh Creative Vision

The production team includes director Shawn Levy and writer Jonathan Tropper, who have no prior history with the Star Wars franchise. Their involvement brings outside perspectives to the decades-old property, distinct from the creative teams behind the sequel trilogy. They are joined by a prominent ensemble cast featuring Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Franchise Struggles With Nostalgia Dependence

For seven years, the franchise has struggled to move beyond the legacy of the Skywalker family, a problem introduced in the sequel trilogy. Recent expansions on Disney+ have frequently featured major characters like Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. Luke Skywalker also returned in The Mandalorian season 2 finale and The Book of Boba Fett, reinforcing a reliance on nostalgia rather than new storytelling.

Advertisement

New Era Promises Unseen Galactic Territory

Star Wars: Starfighter offers a unique opportunity to explore uncharted territory beyond the established timeline. The focus shifts from familiar faces to new protagonists capable of carrying the narrative forward. While references to past events may remain due to their historical importance, the film does not need to center its plot around the Skywalkers. This approach allows the franchise to define its future independently of its past.

Production Details and Future Release Plans

Produced by Shawn Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, the film is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027. It is categorized as a standalone adventure within the fantasy action sci-fi genre. The project serves as a critical test case for whether the franchise can successfully sustain interest with entirely new characters and settings. Its success could determine the long-term direction of Star Wars media beyond the current era.