Ryan Gosling's Oscars and Sci-Fi Film Career

Ryan Gosling's journey from rising star to influential actor, including his nominations for Best Actor at the Oscars and his notable sci-fi roles.

Over the last 10-15 years, Ryan Gosling has become one of the most high-profile and talented actors in the world. One of his most famous roles came just a few years ago from starring opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie , and it earned him an Oscar nomination - he ultimately lost the award to Robert Downey Jr. Gosling earned his first nomination 20 years ago for his performance in Half Nelson , and he landed his second nomination exactly 10 years later for starring opposite Emma Stone in La La Land .

He is soon to star in one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of 2027 with Star Wars: Starfighter, but he could be in line for another Oscar nomination before he ventures to a Galaxy Far, Far Away





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Entertainment Biography Ryan Gosling Barbie La La Land Half Nelson Star Wars: Starfighter Oscars Sci-Fi

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