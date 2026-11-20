Ryan Gosling builds on Project Hail Mary success with upcoming roles in Star Wars: Starfighter and MCU Ghost Rider, both directed by Shawn Levy.

Actor Ryan Gosling continues to solidify his status as a versatile leading man following the global success of Project Hail Mary. The film, a visually stunning science fiction feature directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has captured audience affection through Gosling's compelling performance alongside alien companion Rocky, portrayed by James Ortiz. This current acclaim mirrors the critical praise he received for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a cultural phenomenon that further cemented his box office appeal and industry recognition.

Upcoming Star Wars and MCU Projects

Looking ahead, Gosling is set to join the galaxy far, far away in the film Star Wars: Starfighter. The project is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously helmed the critically and commercially successful Deadpool & Wolverine. The narrative of Star Wars: Starfighter is positioned five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, establishing a timeline that explores a lawless era ripe for new storytelling opportunities and character development outside of established canon constraints.

Also read 'Project Hail Mary' is heading back to theaters this December

In addition to his Star Wars commitment, Gosling will portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ghost Rider. Shawn Levy remains attached to direct this superhero project, marking a continued professional collaboration between the director and the actor. This dual announcement highlights a significant shift in Gosling's career trajectory, moving from grounded science fiction and musical comedy into major franchise properties with extensive global followings.

Cult Classic Status of The Nice Guys

Despite his current high-profile franchise bookings, Gosling's filmography includes a critically revered indie gem that initially underperformed at the box office. The Nice Guys, directed by Shane Black and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, is a neo-noir action-comedy set in 1977 Los Angeles. The film stars Gosling as Holland March, an alcoholic private investigator, alongside Russell Crowe as Jackson Healy, a tough hired enforcer who is initially paid to break March's arm.

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The plot unfolds when Healy and March are forced to cooperate after the young woman who hired Healy vanishes. Their investigation into the suspicious death of an adult film star reveals a deadly conspiracy involving ruthless hitmen and corrupt government officials. The narrative draws clear parallels to classic detective noir films like Chinatown, exposing how powerful corporations and government entities attempted to suppress environmental progress during that era.

Themes and Character Dynamics

The film's narrative creates a stark contrast between the youthful idealism of March's pre-teen daughter, Holly, and the adult world of crime and exploitation that defines their investigation. Amelia is another key figure in the story, contributing to the dynamic that explores themes of fatherhood and moral clarity amidst black comedy and humor. The characters must survive long enough to expose the truth, relying on their mismatched partnership to navigate the dangers posed by their enemies.

While The Nice Guys failed to generate significant revenue upon its initial release, it has since emerged as a modern cult classic among cinephiles. The film's enduring popularity demonstrates the lasting impact of Gosling's comedic timing and his ability to anchor complex character-driven stories. This critical appreciation adds depth to his current portfolio, which now includes massive commercial successes and major upcoming franchise entries under the direction of Shawn Levy and the creative teams behind Project Hail Mary.