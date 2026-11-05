Ryan Gosling Reveals Ghost Rider Casting Details and Nicolas Cage Reaction

Nicolas Cage praises Ryan Gosling for taking over the Ghost Rider role in the MCU. Details on the Phase 7 film, director Shawn Levy, and the July 28, 2028 release date are confirmed.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Ryan Gosling will portray the supernatural anti-hero Ghost Rider in the upcoming Phase 7 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The casting announcement took place during the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2026, marking a significant expansion of the superhero franchise as it transitions from the concluding Multiverse Saga into a new era.

Nicolas Cage Supports New Actor Portrayal

Nicolas Cage has publicly endorsed Ryan Gosling for the role, sharing his positive reaction in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Cage, who famously portrayed the fiery vigilante in two solo films during the mid-2000s, stated that he is looking forward to seeing Gosling interpret the character in his own unique way.

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He emphasized that the two actors have maintained a respectful relationship over the years, noting that they have had nice conversations and stay in touch. Cage expressed that he was genuinely happy for Gosling and wished him the best of luck on his adventures within the studio.

This endorsement is particularly notable given Cage's enduring legacy with the character. He recently appeared as Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir for Prime Video, adding to his history with the brand which includes voicing a different version of Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse franchise.

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Production Timeline and Director Details

Shawn Levy will direct the Ghost Rider feature, marking his second project for Marvel Studios following his work on the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine. The collaboration between Levy and Gosling reunites the pair, who previously worked together on the Star Wars film Starfighter.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027, with production bases established in New York. Marvel Studios executives have kept plot specifics under heavy wraps, with Executive Producer Kevin Feige stating that Gosling will decide when and how to reveal the specific iteration of the character he is portraying.

Feige clarified during the San Diego Comic-Con announcement that it was up to the actor to disclose the details of the Johnny Blaze incarnation or any other variation from the comics. This approach allows the performer to shape the narrative direction of the role as the production moves forward.

Villain Casting and Release Date

Reports indicate that Connor Storrie will star as the primary villain in the Ghost Rider installment. Storrie was revealed in October to be in talks with Marvel Studios for the Phase 7 project, bringing his experience from the series Heated Rivalry to the superhero genre.

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While Storrie is confirmed for the role, the specific comic book character he will portray remains unannounced. The MCU has access to numerous antagonists from Ghost Rider mythology, allowing the writers flexibility in choosing the most impactful foe for the storyline.

The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on July 28, 2028. As the production enters its filming phase in 2027, further updates regarding the plot and supporting cast are expected to emerge as the 2026 year concludes and the MCU prepares for its next major cinematic chapter.