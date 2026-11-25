Marvel Studios officially confirms Ryan Gosling will star as Johnny Blaze in the new Ghost Rider film, directed by Shawn Levy with a planned 2028 release date.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed casting speculation during an interview with Entertainment Weekly regarding the upcoming Spirit of Vengeance project. He deflected specific rumors by stating the whispers were uncreative and declined to confirm additional casting details beyond the core announcement.

Ryan Gosling Officially Cast as Johnny Blaze

Ryan Gosling was officially announced as the star portraying Johnny Blaze during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The casting decision has generated significant enthusiasm among fans who have eagerly awaited news on the superhero's return to the big screen.

Also read Ryan Gosling Star Wars Movie Breaks Skywalker Cycle With New Timeline

Gosling described the role as a long-held ambition, admitting that the character of Johnny Blaze is one he has wanted to portray for a very long time. This announcement confirms his transition into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the antihero known for his flaming skull and supernatural abilities.

Shawn Levy to Direct With 2028 Release Date

Shawn Levy is attached to direct the film, marking a collaboration with Gosling that fans recognize from their previous work together on Star Wars: Starfighter. That project is currently slated for a release date of May 28, 2027, establishing a clear timeline for Levy's recent directing commitments.

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Levy recalled the creative process of joining the project, noting that Gosling approached him with a distinct vision for the Spirit of Vengeance. Their initial discussions involved riffing on the character's traits, leading Levy to enthusiastically accept the directorial role.

During the Comic-Con panel, Levy shared the outcome of their conversations with the audience, stating that they will see the fans in 2028. This specific year sets the expected theatrical debut for the Ghost Rider film, providing a concrete target for audience anticipation.

Jonathan Tropper Scripts and Creative Vision

Jonathan Tropper has been brought on board to write the screenplay for the Ghost Rider project. His involvement suggests a focus on character-driven storytelling that aligns with the established tone of modern Marvel productions.

The combination of Tropper's writing and Levy's direction aims to bring a fresh perspective to the property. Feige emphasized that the project relies on having great people around the table to make the creative process engaging and fun.

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Broader Marvel Context and Future Projects

The Ghost Rider announcement occurs amidst a busy period for Marvel Studios, which is preparing for major ensemble films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige has indicated that Secret Wars will differ significantly from Doomsday, suggesting a bold new direction for the studio.

Meanwhile, the studio continues to navigate casting changes, with Feige noting that Jonathan Majors' departure was not the only factor influencing the role of Doctor Doom. The studio maintains a high profile with multiple high-stakes productions entering active development and production phases.