Ryan Dunn Quietly Emerging as Unexpected Bright Spot for Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are riding a two-game winning streak entering their Monday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs, a game that could very well se

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Suns' 3-5 start to the season has been forgettable and underwhelming considering how Phoenix ended last season. There's been few bright spots for the Suns to believe in moving forward, though third-year forward Ryan Dunn has been a surprising presence in Phoenix's rotation. Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn looks onto the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dunn averaged 19 minutes per game through his first two seasons in Phoenix, hoping to establish himself as a strong two-way player emerging in the league.

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Dunn's defense has never been questioned — that was a near superpower of his coming out of the draft — though his offensive game made him a limited piece to the Suns' future puzzle.

"I think the biggest thing I worked on was shooting and then trying to find more ways to get to the rim and being in more control at the rim, like finishing off two and playing in that way and finding more footwork to get there" Dunn He'll never be a volume shooter or expansive offensive piece in the league, yet Dunn's offensive efficiency numbers are up in the early stages of the 2026-27 season. In a Suns rotation that lost Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale , Phoenix's need for a stronger offensive output on the wing of their second unit was real.

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Shooting numbers such as field goal percentage and three-point percentage are up this season, though Dunn's only taken 33 total shots through eight games. Still, it's encouraging Dunn has taken a small step in the right direction in terms of fixing weaknesses. Advanced metrics paint a better picture of Dunn's impact, as his defensive rating of 98.2 is sixth in the NBA while his overall net rating of +24.1 is second across the entire league. HoopsJunkie ).

Phoenix's net rating is +24.1 with Dunn on the floor and -18.6 when he's off through the first eight games. Team offensive rebounding takes a jump from 23.8% to 29.2% as well. The Suns seem to be a much better team with Dunn on the floor. While he's not quite an All-Star level player as of yet, his presence clearly contributes to winning basketball.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!