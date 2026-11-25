Ryan de Nino, a cast member from the second season of Married at First Sight, has died at age 40. The New Jersey Department of Health ruled his death an accident involving multiple health complications.

The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed that Ryan de Nino, a former cast member of the reality television series Married at First Sight, has died at the age of 40. A spokesperson for the department provided the official details regarding the end of his life, specifying the medical conditions that contributed to his passing. The agency ruled the manner of death as an accident, bringing a tragic close to the life of the reality star who was known for his participation in the second season of the Lifetime program.

His cause of death also included cellulitis, bacterial endocarditis and bacterial pneumonia, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health told the outlet. These severe infections indicate a complex and critical medical situation that ultimately led to his demise. The official classification of an accident suggests that these health complications were not the result of intentional harm or foul play, but rather a series of unfortunate medical events.

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Married at First Sight Season 2 Castmate Tribute

Ryan Ranellone, an alum from the same season as de Nino, is speaking out about the shocking death of his former season 2 castmate and friend. The two maintained a connection in the immediate aftermath of the show's production, staying in contact during the first couple of years after filming concluded. However, Ranellone noted that communication dwindled following some of the fallout with the television show and its network.

Ranellone highlighted the personality and character of the late reality star in his tribute. He described the individual as being so damn funny and witty, possessing a fierce loyalty to those he loved. He emphasized that the deceased had a huge heart always, and he could not explain what it is like to lose a sibling. This sentiment underscores the deep bond that formed between the cast members during their time on the series.

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Former Wife Jessica Castro Confirms Death

Jessica Castro, 42, is opening up about her decision to remain relatively quiet in the wake of her ex-husband Ryan de Nino's sudden death at 40. The business owner was paired with law firm receptionist de Nino on the show, which was filmed in 2014 and aired on Lifetime in 2015. Though they had a tumultuous relationship, they ultimately chose to stay together at the end of the season, defying early predictions of their split.

After being asked whether the reality star died in the comments on her most recent Instagram post, Jessica responded to confirm his death. She stated yes, unfortunately it is true, acknowledging the loss to her followers. She later called it quits on their romance after accusing him of being unfaithful. The separation was marked by significant conflict, including a protection order she filed against him after he made threats against her on camera while filming a special episode.

During the filming of that conflict, de Nino said she is f***ing dead and that when he gets back to Brooklyn she is f***ing dead this girl. This outburst prompted the show's producers to provide Castro with a security team to ensure her safety during and after production. The incident highlighted the intense pressures and emotional volatility that can arise within the controlled environment of reality television matchmaking.

Production Company Statement on Reality TV Risks

Kinetic Content, the production company behind Married at First Sight, issued a statement regarding the circumstances of reality television relationships. They asserted that the experts on their show have the best of intentions and highest hopes for success for each couple. The company emphasized that couples undergo extensive background and psychological checks by third parties before agreeing to be legally married on their show.

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The production team clarified that they document the journey for six weeks after the wedding, but they cannot control how they behave, or govern their actions after production. This distinction is crucial in understanding the limits of liability and oversight that production companies maintain once the cameras stop rolling. It places the responsibility for post-show behavior and safety largely on the individuals involved.

Castro Sends Condolences to De Nino Family

Castro addressed the current situation by noting her lack of recent interaction with the late star. She stated that she has not had contact with Ryan in years so she had no idea what his life entailed. Despite the acrimonious nature of their separation, she extended professional courtesy to his relatives. She does send her sincerest condolences to his family during this very difficult time.

She expressed empathy for the grieving relatives, stating she can not imagine what they are going through. Her message concluded with a wish for him to rest peacefully. This public statement from Castro provides closure to the immediate speculation surrounding her former husband's death, while respecting the privacy of his immediate family during this period of mourning.