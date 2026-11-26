New Jersey health officials confirm Ryan De Nino, Married at First Sight star, died from substance effects and pneumonia at age 40.

New Jersey health authorities have officially documented the cause of death for Ryan De Nino, the reality television personality best known for his appearance on the second season of Married at First Sight. The state confirmed that the 40-year-old passed away due to the combined adverse effects of substances, a finding that resolves lingering questions following his recent death. De Nino died on Monday, August 10, at the age of 40, ending a life that was both publicly visible and privately complex.

Medical Details and Contributing Factors

The New Jersey Department of Health provided a detailed medical account of the circumstances surrounding De Nino's passing. In addition to the primary cause involving substances, the official documentation lists cellulitis, bacterial endocarditis, and bacterial pneumonia as contributing factors. These serious medical conditions played a significant role in the final outcome. The confirmation of these causes came approximately three months after De Nino's body was discovered and removed from his residence in May.

Also read 90 Day Fiancé Alum Sheila Mangubat's Cause of Death Revealed

Sister Melissa's Emotional Tribute

De Nino's sister, Melissa De Nino, broke her silence to share her grief and celebrate her brother's personality. She described De Nino as extremely funny and witty, emphasizing his fierce loyalty to the people he loved. Melissa highlighted that he possessed a huge heart and was always there for his family. She expressed the profound pain of losing a sibling who shared her earliest memories and presence.

Melissa De Nino stated that life as she knew it would never be the same without him. She affirmed that despite any difficulties they may have faced, she loved him immensely. Her public statement serves as a final tribute from family, focusing on the positive traits and deep bonds that defined their relationship. Her words reflect the deep personal impact of losing a brother who was a constant presence in her life.

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Ex-Wife Jessica Castro Responds

Jessica Castro, De Nino's former wife from his Married at First Sight storyline, also issued a statement regarding his death. The couple was matched in New York City during the show's second season in 2015. They chose to stay married on Decision Day but later divorced. Castro mentioned that she had not had contact with De Nino in years and thus had no knowledge of his recent life circumstances.

Despite the lack of recent contact, Jessica Castro sent her sincerest condolences to De Nino's family during this difficult time. She acknowledged that she cannot imagine the grief they are experiencing. Castro wished for De Nino to rest peacefully, maintaining a tone of respect and sympathy. Her response was brief but direct, avoiding any reference to their past legal disputes while offering peace to the bereaved family.

The Marriage and Past Legal Issues

The history between Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro has been marked by public scrutiny and legal complications. In June 2015, Castro filed a restraining order against De Nino. The legal action was taken amid allegations of threats and infidelity. These issues occurred while the couple was still part of the Married at First Sight program.

The restraining order and subsequent divorce were significant events in the public narrative of their relationship. Now that De Nino has passed away, the focus has shifted from their past conflicts to the official confirmation of his death. The new medical details provided by state authorities stand as the definitive record of his passing. Family members and former associates have now found closure through the official documentation and public statements.

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Legacy and Family Impact

Ryan De Nino's appearance on Married at First Sight in 2015 brought him into the spotlight. His journey on the show, including the decision to marry a stranger and the subsequent divorce, was a major storyline for the series. The confirmation of his death at 40 closes the chapter on a life that captivated many viewers.

The New Jersey Department of Health's report provides the factual basis for understanding the medical events that led to his death. The combination of substance effects and severe infections like bacterial endocarditis and pneumonia creates a complete medical picture. This information is now part of the public record. It allows friends, family, and fans to understand the final health challenges De Nino faced. The official confirmation brings a sense of finality to a story that has unfolded over several months.