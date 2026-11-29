Ohio State beat Michigan 45-0 at Ohio Stadium, the largest win in series history and first shutout since 1962, as Ryan Day and Jeremiah Smith delivered memorable postgame interviews.

Ohio State crushed Michigan 45-0 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the largest win in the history of the rivalry and the first time the Buckeyes have shut out the Wolverines since 1962.

Ryan Day Delivers Fiery Postgame Speech

The victory gave Ohio State two straight wins over Michigan and set off a loud celebration in Columbus. Head coach Ryan Day did not hold back in his on-field postgame interview with FOX Sports' Jenny Taft, which was broadcast to the entire stadium. Day said the game is why he is there, adding that the win is not just for the program or the university but for the state of Ohio.

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Day told the crowd that for the next year the Buckeyes get to walk through airports and work around the country and say OH, to which the raucous Ohio Stadium crowd joyfully responded with IO. He then dropped a hard line, saying they can say OH and know that they beat the team up North, using an expletive to describe the blowout. Day walked away as the crowd went ballistic.

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Superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith also gave an emotional interview after the win. Smith said he was very emotional, calling it a hard three years, but said the team had one obligation today and that was to beat the team up North. He said he kept his word after saying he would not lose to the team up North in his last two years, and added that he loves Buckeye Nation forever.

Jeremiah Smith Breaks Big Ten Record

Smith praised the fans for showing love to him and his family since day one and said he cannot thank them enough. He finished the day with eight receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns, all game highs. His three scores set a Big Ten record. He all but won the Heisman Trophy with the performance and ends the 2026 regular season with 94 receptions for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns, all leading the Big Ten.

He became the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving scores this season. Ohio State led 21-0 at halftime and scored on each of its four second-half possessions. The final score came on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey to Smith on a fourth-and-13 with 1:45 remaining in the game. Ohio State outgained Michigan in total yards 484-150.

The Buckeyes held Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood to just 86 passing yards and limited Michigan to 2.4 yards per carry overall. Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and three scores on 7.1 yards per carry, and he added three receptions for 69 yards. Jackson also reacted to the blowout of the archrival. Ohio State entered Week 13 as the No. 21-ranked team in the nation and improved to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play.

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Buckeyes Dominate Rival Wolverines

Michigan fell to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The game was not without extra edge. Michigan players flipped off Ohio State, then gave the school a $24-million reason to fire Kyle Whittingham. The 45-point win is the largest the Buckeyes have ever had over Michigan, and the shutout was their first against the Wolverines since 1962.

It was a result Ohio State fans will not forget anytime soon, while Michigan cannot move on quickly enough. Day's message to the crowd was repeated and amplified by the stadium reaction. He yelled into the microphone that the win is for the state of Ohio, and the crowd answered with IO. He then delivered the line about beating the team up North, which quickly became the defining quote of the rivalry win.

Season Ends With Signature Win

Smith's emotional comments matched the moment, as he thanked the fans and celebrated keeping his promise. The Buckeyes' dominance showed in every phase. They moved the ball at will on the ground and through the air, converted a critical fourth down for the final touchdown and kept Michigan out of the end zone all afternoon. The defense held Underwood to 86 passing yards and stuffed the Wolverines' running game, allowing just 2.4 yards per carry.

The total yardage gap of 484-150 reflected the lopsided nature of the game from start to finish. With the regular season complete, Ohio State sits at 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play, while Michigan is 6-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play. The result gives the Buckeyes bragging rights for another year and a signature win for Day and Smith, whose interviews added extra fuel to the celebration.