Ryan Day commits to current coaching staff despite recent struggles

The Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves in a unique situation, historically unique, losing back-to-back games by double digits for the first time since 2004. Th

Matt Patricia gets ready for OSU's game against Ohio University on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium . The Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves in a unique situation, historically unique, losing back-to-back games by double digits for the first time since 2004.

They've lost back- to-back teams to unranked teams for the 1st time since 1992. They're 6-5 overall in their last 11 games. And Ryan Day says that streak has to stop.

Also read Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Sticking With Luke Fahey At QB vs. Northwestern

"For me to sit up here and make excuses would be ridiculous," Day said. On Monday, Ryan Day fired his special teams coach, Robbie Disher, saying he failed to meet the standard. But it's clear that a lot of Buckeyes are failing to meet that standard, which is why I asked Ryan Day about the other coaches on his staff.

Would you consider more moves mid-season before the end of the season, or do you think this is your staff moving forward?

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"I mean, I'm going to just continue to evaluate it week to week. We know what the standard is. We know it needs to get done. And I believe right now that this is the best group of guys that give us a chance to beat Northwestern.

And then we'll continue to go from there," Day said.

"But no, we're going to go with what we have right now. " So it certainly seems like the other coaches will remain for the time being. And with both the offense and defense showing major holes, it's up to Matt Patricia and Arthur Smith to elevate their game and meet that standard.

"You get knocked down, you got to get back up and you got to take a look at, okay, what happened to knock you down and what do we got to fix and what have we got to change or what have got to improve from a process standpoint," said Matt Patricia. One other note, Ryan Day did say Luke Fahey will remain his starting quarterback against Northwestern, adding that Tavion Saint Claire is always "one snap away" at the Woody Hay Center.

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