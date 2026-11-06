Ryan Cornelius: 69 MPs and Peers Urge Andy Burnham to Sanction UAE Figures

Over 60 UK MPs and peers urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham to press for the release of Ryan Cornelius from Dubai prison or impose targeted sanctions on UAE figures.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been urged by over 60 MPs and peers to sanction UAE figures unless Ryan Cornelius, a 72-year-old British citizen, is freed from prison in Dubai. Supporters say Mr Cornelius has been unjustly held for 18 years in Dubai Central Prison in the Al Awir desert, a detention that has caused him to miss the birth of his grandchildren.

The appeal was set out in a letter to the prime minister from Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green. The letter was sent on a Friday and signed by 69 MPs and peers, including Lord Austin of Dudley, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws KC, Lord Hain and former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

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Conviction Over a Dubai Islamic Bank Loan

Mr Cornelius was convicted of a fraud involving a £372million loan to his business from the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) in 2008. He was arrested that year and was accused of defrauding the bank, a charge he vehemently denies.

He was subsequently handed a 10-year sentence, which was extended by 20 years in 2018. His release date is now May 2038, when he will be 84 years old. His family fear he may die in prison before that date.

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The UN's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has ruled that Mr Cornelius is being held arbitrarily. The body has urged the UAE to release him and to compensate him for human rights abuses.

Call for a Release on UAE National Day

The letter asks the British government to formally and publicly request that Mr Cornelius be released on December 2. That date marks UAE National Day, which the letter describes as a clear opportunity for the UAE government to resolve the case through an act of clemency and reunite him with his family.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith wrote that private representations by the British government are demonstrably not working after 18 years in prison. The letter states: 'We therefore ask the Government to take the following steps.'

The letter also asks that, if the UAE does not release Mr Cornelius, the government should impose targeted sanctions under the UK's sanctions regime. It names the Dubai Islamic Bank's board of directors as a focus, in particular former DIB chairman Ibrahim Al Shaibani, who friends and family hold responsible for his incarceration. Mr Al Shaibani resigned as DIB chairman in September.

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Family Impact and Health Concerns

Mr Cornelius's wife, Heather, said British governments had played along with what she called a human rights outrage against her husband. She told the Daily Mail: 'I don't want you to raise his case, Mr Burnham. I want you to bring him home.'

The letter says his children have grown up without their father. When he was first detained, his children were 18, 16 and six, and all of them are now adult. The letter also states that his wife has been made homeless by the Dubai Islamic Bank.

Mr Cornelius's health is also a concern. He has had Covid twice and suffers from high blood pressure, high cholesterol and borderline diabetes, and his tuberculosis went untreated for 18 months. His business partner, Charles Ridley, has also been imprisoned, according to Sir Iain Duncan Smith.