Ryan Coogler X-Files Reboot and Original Creators' Future Plans

Chris Carter discusses the Ryan Coogler X-Files reboot, Mulder and Scully status, and potential future episodes for Disney and Hulu.

Chris Carter has addressed the upcoming reboot of The X-Files helmed by Ryan Coogler, clarifying that the new version is not a direct continuation of previous storylines. The creator confirmed that Disney holds full ownership of the franchise, allowing the studio to determine the direction of the new series without interference from the original creators.

Coogler Reboot Approach and Canon

Chris Carter stated that he spoke with Ryan Coogler, but described the conversation as a courtesy call rather than a collaborative planning session. Carter emphasized that he did not hand over creative control, noting that Coogler is adopting a different approach to the concept and soul of the show. The reboot will exist independently, with the original agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully currently disconnected from the new narrative.

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The future integration of Mulder and Scully into the Coogler series remains uncertain. Carter indicated that any connection to the original characters will depend on the audience response to the new show. If the reboot chooses to reference the past agents, it may reveal new information. However, Carter insists he must wait to see how the new canon establishes itself before deciding how to proceed.

Original Agents and Future Arcs

Chris Carter remains interested in bringing Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny back to the franchise. He mentioned that he prepared four specific episodes during recent revivals to set up potential storylines for a movie or limited series. These episodes were designed to create a flexible narrative that could accommodate a return to the characters, whether through film or television.

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The status of these prepared episodes is currently on hold until the Coogler reboot defines its own rules and continuity. Carter expressed a desire to resolve the storylines, including the mystery surrounding Scully's pregnancy. However, he cannot utilize the prepared material until he understands what the new version of the franchise will include and exclude.

Spinoffs, Casting, and Distribution

Disney owns all aspects of the X-Files property, meaning any spinoff featuring Mulder and Scully requires studio approval. Carter noted that while Disney enjoys profits from spinoffs, the original salaries of the leads could pose a financial hurdle. Despite this, he believes the issue is manageable given the studio's appetite for new content and the relatively low production costs of the series format.

Guest stars Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, and Ben Foster are already signed on for the upcoming reboot. The series will explore basic settings such as forests and small towns, focusing on monsters that were often men in suits. This approach contrasts with previous theatrical films that struggled to break free from ongoing TV storylines or lacked familiar elements.

Viewer Closure and Next Steps

Carter's hesitation to conclude the original saga depends on the success and direction of the Coogler reboot. Fans are left to speculate on which four episodes set the stage for future stories. The limited-series revivals have been well-received, suggesting that a final arc for Mulder and Scully could be a compelling addition to Hulu.

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The debate continues regarding whether the original agents should receive definitive closure or remain active in the shadows. Carter's plans are contingent on the variables introduced by the new production. Until the Coogler series finds its audience, the original team's fate remains in a state of creative suspension, pending further developments from Disney and the new creative direction.