Ryan Coogler's X-Files Reboot Adds Major Guest Stars

Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot has added eight new stars to its cast in guest capacities, including Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrad and Sofia Grace Clifton.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Ryan Coogler 's X-Files reboot has found some major guest stars for its cast.

As first reported by Deadline, the X-Files reboot cast has added eight new stars to its roster in guest capacities. The new stars including Oscar-winning Weapons alum Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrad and Sofia Grace Clifton. At the time of writing, no details have been revealed about who the new actors will be playing in the Coogler-created reboot. Developing...

The X-Files TV Show(s) The X-Files, Millennium, The Lone Gunmen Video Game(s) The X-Files First Film The X-Files First TV Show The X-Files Cast David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, William B. Davis, Nicholas Lea, Chris Owens, Sheila Larken, Tom Braidwood Created by Chris Carter The X-Files is a groundbreaking science fiction and supernatural franchise that began with the television series created by Chris Carter in 1993. The series follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena, known as X-Files.

The show combines elements of horror, thriller, and conspiracy fiction, making it a cultural phenomenon of the 1990s. The franchise expanded to include two feature films, multiple comic book series, video games, and spin-off shows like Millennium and The Lone Gunmen. It was revived twice, first in 2016 and then again in 2018, with additional seasons continuing the story of Mulder and Scully.

The X-Files is credited with influencing numerous other television shows and has maintained a loyal fan base over the decades. Expand Collaps





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X-Files Reboot Ryan Coogler Guest Stars Amy Madigan Steve Buscemi Devery Jacobs Lochlyn Munro Tantoo Cardinal Joel D. Montgrad Sofia Grace Clifton

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