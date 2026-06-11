Ryan Coogler's The X-Files Reboot: Filming Underway, Stars Revealed

Ryan Coogler's upcoming revival of The X-Files has found its lead stars and is actively in production. Actor Himesh Patel confirmed that filming has already begun in Vancouver.

Ryan Coogler 's upcoming revival of The X-Files appears to be further along than many fans realized. Actor Himesh Patel recently revealed that he is currently filming the series in Vancouver , confirming that cameras are already rolling on the project.

Although Patel remained tight-lipped about story details, his comments indicate that the reboot is actively in production. Patel said that photographs of the actors were displayed outside Coogler's office, and everyone had to label themselves as either 'skeptics or believers.

' Patel chose the latter, though with some caution. The reboot marks another high-profile project for Coogler, whose credits include Black Panther, Creed, and Sinners. Coogler is developing a fresh version of the sci-fi phenomenon, though details about the story and cast remain largely under wraps. Patel's involvement comes during a busy stretch in his career.

The British actor first gained recognition playing Tamwar Masood on EastEnders before breaking out with Danny Boyle's Yesterday. He later appeared in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Don't Look Up, and HBO's Station Eleven.

Meanwhile, Patel is also set to reunite with Nolan in The Odyssey. He plays Eurylochus, the trusted second-in-command to Matt Damon's Odysseus. With The X-Files now filming, fans may not have to wait much longer for more official news on Coogler's mysterious revival





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Ryan Coogler The X-Files Himesh Patel Filming Lead Stars Vancouver

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