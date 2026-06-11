Ryan Clark says ESPN told him OutKick would leak firing during live show

Ryan Clark revealed that ESPN told him during a commercial break that OutKick would leak his firing, and he believes the timing of a Sophie Cunningham profile was meant to distract from his dismissal.

Ryan Clark has revealed what ESPN told him when he was fired during a live show in July. During an appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Clark told host Matt Barnes that a person on the phone told him during a commercial break that our friends at Outkick were going to leak the news.

ESPN Leaks Firing News To Outkick

Clark was let go on air during NFL Live on a Monday, the day before ESPN announced another round of layoffs. He said the network wanted to control the narrative by leaking to OutKick, which he called a snake-like move. The hard part, Clark said, was that ESPN was not approaching the situation in a professional, business-like manner. He said when you leak information to a group of individuals that are already snakes, they are going to do snake-like things.

Also read Before Giants Had 'The Thrill,' There Was 'The Ripper,' Jack Clark

Clark also connected his firing to a Sophie Cunningham profile that appeared around the same time. Cunningham made remarks about transgender athletes in women's sports, saying she wants to protect young girls in sport who should not have to go against biological men. President Donald Trump praised her during multiple campaign rallies in October. Clark believes ESPN used that interview as a distraction.

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He said the network wanted a brand switch, with Cunningham leading the news while he was fired. He added that everything points to ESPN intentionally leaking the news to OutKick to humiliate him. Clark said he saw signs before his firing. He was not included in ESPN's rollout of its Super Bowl 2027 plans, even though most people on Monday Night Countdown were part of it.

Clark Suspects Plan To Humiliate Him

He also was not in a Disney post about the Super Bowl at Fanatics Fest in July. He said he had gotten used to being treated a certain way and not being put on the front, so he was not tripping about it at the time. But now he says all of that shows it was the plan. When the firing happened, Clark was in the middle of The Pivot training camp tour.

He was supposed to do a SportsCenter hit, then get in a car and drive to the airport. While leaving his neighborhood, he got a text asking if he was ready to hop on for SportsCenter. He replied that he had been fired, and a producer responded with a laugh and said, I do not believe you. Clark joined ESPN in 2015 and won a Sports Emmy in May 2023 for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst.

Noncompete Clause Blocks New NFL Role

He said on The Breakfast Club last month that his firing was purposeful and accused ESPN of intentionally leaking the news to humiliate him. He also explained that he has a non-compete clause with ESPN for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of February. That means he cannot work as an NFL analyst on another network until his ESPN contract expires. Clark currently co-hosts The Pivot podcast with former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

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The podcast signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. He also started his own show, a weekly live NFL studio program with NFL Studios, called The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark, which appears on YouTube.