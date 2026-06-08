Ryan Chiaverini Celebrates 100 Years of Route 66

ABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini is taking a road trip from pier to pier to celebrate 100 years of the historic Route 66. He stops at the Meramec Caverns in Franklin County, Missouri and visits the original Bigfoot monster truck in Pacific, Missouri.

ABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini is taking a road trip from pier to pier to celebrate 100 years of the historic Route 66 . The road trip is sponsored by Hyundai .

Ryan stops at the Meramec Caverns in Franklin County, Missouri. Located in the Ozarks near Stanton Missouri, he says Meramec Caverns is a must see on the route. The cave system was formed over millions of years as water carved through the region's limestone bedrock, which is one of the defining geological features of the Ozarks. Stretching for miles, Meramec Caverns is Missouri's largest commercial cave, filled with impressive stalactites, stalagmites, and colorful mineral formations.

Another famous connection is the iconic 'See Meramec Caverns' advertising campaign, which appeared on barns and inspired bumper stickers seen by travelers across America, making the caves a legendary Route 66 stop. Today, guided tours showcase remarkable chambers, including the famous Stage Curtain formation, along with dramatic lighting that highlights the cave's natural beauty.

As Ryan continues his journey down Route 66, Meramec Caverns serves as a reminder that some of America's most remarkable treasures aren't found on the road itself, but hidden just beneath it. Ryan continues his trek on Route 66 with a stop that's larger than life. In Pacific, Missouri, a roadside attraction comes to life in the form of Bigfoot! No, not that one but instead the original monster truck that helped launch the monster truck craze.

Built by Bob Chandler in 1975, it started as a modified Ford pickup before making history by crushing cars and creating a whole new form of motorsports. Today, the original Bigfoot is on display at the Bigfoot 4x4 headquarters in Pacific (near St. Louis), where fans can see the truck that started it all. From giant roadside attractions to giant tires, Ryan's Route 66 adventure rolls on with one of America's biggest automotive legends





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