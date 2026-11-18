Musician Ryan Adams announces his engagement to writer Mimi Farr, marking a new chapter in his life following a highly publicized divorce from Mandy Moore and serious misconduct allegations.

Ryan Adams has formally announced his engagement to Mimi Farr, a writer and producer in the music industry, marking a significant new chapter in his personal life. The 52-year-old musician shared the joyful news on Tuesday, November 17, describing his new partner with deep affection. Adams told TMZ that he has never been happier in his life and called Farr a fascinating, kind, and nerdy individual who is also his best friend.

The couple became engaged after dating for approximately six months, a timeline confirmed by multiple outlets including Us and TMZ. Adams and Farr initially met through mutual friends earlier this year, and their relationship evolved quickly from platonic friendship to romance. A photo of their joined hands was also circulated, showing a diamond set against gold on Farr's ring finger, visually confirming the union.

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Mandy Moore, Adams' ex-wife, recently addressed a separate personal issue involving a cryptic message about dealing with an upsetting personal betrayal from someone she was close to. The actress, who is 38 years old, posted a lengthy Instagram Story on April 4 detailing the drama. While Moore did not explicitly name the individual responsible for this recent upset, the timing of her public statement adds a layer of complexity to the current news cycle surrounding her former husband.

Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, a musician and her current husband, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday, November 18. The couple performed together at a small festival in Pasadena, California, where they sang a few songs for the audience. Moore, now 39, and Goldsmith, 38, also shared emotional tributes to each other on social media, showcasing a stable and supportive partnership.

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The contrast between Adams' new engagement and Moore's anniversary celebrations is stark. Moore shares three children with Goldsmith and has spoken openly about her healing process following her divorce from Adams. Their marriage to Adams began in March 2009 and ended in January 2015, with the divorce finalized in June 2016 after nearly six years of marriage. Moore has consistently emphasized the positive growth she has experienced since that separation.

Adams' current relationship with Farr includes plans to eventually leave Los Angeles and return to the Midwest to be closer to family. Reports indicate that Farr has already moved to California to live with Adams, but they intend to relocate to a more grounded family life away from the coastal entertainment hub. This future planning suggests a desire for stability and privacy as they build their life together.

The announcement of Adams' engagement comes against the backdrop of serious allegations previously made by Mandy Moore. In February 2019, Moore published a lengthy article detailing emotional abuse and sexual misconduct allegations against Adams. She claimed that his controlling behavior blocked her professional growth during her twenties, preventing her from making industry connections at a pivotal time in her career.

Moore stated that Adams used music as a point of control, once telling her she was not a real musician because she did not play an instrument. She also noted that he promised to record songs she wrote but never followed through. Her allegations were part of a broader article that included claims from seven women regarding emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.

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Adams initially denied the allegations as inaccurate through his lawyer, stating that Moore's depiction of their relationship was completely inconsistent with his view. He later issued an apology to those he had hurt, acknowledging his mistakes without fully admitting to the specific misconduct described. He expressed that hearing people believed he caused them pain saddened him greatly and resolved to work to be the best man he could be.

Despite the criticism and legal scrutiny, Adams has attempted to move forward, focusing on his new relationship and personal happiness. The engagement to Mimi Farr represents a fresh start for the musician, who continues to navigate a complex public reputation. While he seeks personal fulfillment, Moore has found stability and joy in her life with Taylor Goldsmith, moving past the turbulent end of her previous marriage.