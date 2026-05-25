Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park Uses Environmental DNA to Track Endangered Gorillas and Golden Monkeys

Researchers collect soil and water samples to detect genetic material from mountain gorillas and golden monkeys, providing a non‑invasive way to monitor populations and guide conservation efforts.

Scientists working in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park have begun using environmental DNA, or eDNA, to monitor some of the world’s most endangered mammals without having to capture or even see them directly.

By collecting tiny samples of soil, water and even air from the park’s mist‑shrouded valleys, researchers can detect the genetic fingerprints left behind by species such as the mountain gorilla and the golden monkey. The method hinges on the fact that animals continuously shed cells, hair, feces and other biological material into their surroundings. Those fragments contain DNA that, when amplified in a laboratory, can be matched to known genetic sequences of target species.

In practice, field teams walk along streams, pool water from small ponds, and scoop soil from the base of trees where primates are known to forage. Each sample is treated with a preservative and shipped to a lab in Kigali, where scientists extract the DNA, run polymerase‑chain‑reaction tests and compare the results against a database compiled by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and other conservation partners.

The early findings are promising: eDNA has confirmed the presence of several gorilla families in remote ridges that had not been surveyed for months, and it has also identified distinct groups of golden monkeys that were previously thought to be the same population. This level of detail is valuable for park managers because it helps them allocate anti‑poaching patrols more efficiently and plan tourism routes that minimize disturbance to the animals.

Moreover, the technique can track changes over time, revealing whether a particular group is expanding, contracting or moving in response to habitat alterations caused by climate change or human encroachment. Local guides, such as Deogratias Tuyisingize, have already embraced the technology, using their knowledge of primate vocalizations and behavior to pinpoint where samples should be taken.

"When I hear the monkeys grunt and click, I know they are nearby," Tuyisingize explained, "and now we can confirm their exact location with DNA even if they disappear into the fog. " The adoption of eDNA represents a broader shift in conservation science toward non‑invasive monitoring tools. Traditional methods, like direct observation or camera trapping, can be costly, time‑consuming, and sometimes stressful for the animals.

In contrast, eDNA samples can be gathered quickly, often by a single field assistant, and processed with relatively low laboratory expenses. This makes it feasible to conduct regular, large‑scale surveys across the park’s rugged terrain. The implications extend beyond Rwanda. Conservationists in other parts of Africa, as well as in Asia and South America, are watching the pilot project closely, considering how eDNA could aid in the protection of species ranging from elephants to amphibians.

By creating a genetic map of biodiversity, scientists hope to better understand ecosystem health and identify hidden threats, such as emerging diseases that could be traced through DNA fragments in the environment. While the technology is still evolving – issues such as DNA degradation in hot, wet conditions and the need for robust reference databases remain – the Rwanda initiative demonstrates that eDNA can become a cornerstone of modern wildlife management.

It offers a glimpse of a future where protecting endangered species relies less on invasive interventions and more on reading the subtle clues left behind in the natural world





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