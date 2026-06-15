Rwanda opposition leader Ingabire says she's physically unfit for trial

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire's trial on charges of plotting unrest against the government has been postponed for a day.

Iran and US reach an initial deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz but challenges remainPuerto Rican Day Parade marches through Manhattan with pulsing music and vibrant colorsGeorgia's vote-counting method will soon be banned.

Lawmakers will try to find a fix this weekWorld Cup racism monitor urges FIFA to remove match official over hand gesture on TV broadcastAP Entertainment WireStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Why ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionIrán y EEUU alcanzan un acuerdo tentativo para acabar la guerra y abrir Ormuz, pero quedan desafíos

Lawmakers will try to find a fix this weekWorld Cup racism monitor urges FIFA to remove match official over hand gesture on TV broadcastAP Entertainment WireStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Why ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionIrán y EEUU alcanzan un acuerdo tentativo para acabar la guerra y abrir Ormuz, pero quedan desafíos





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