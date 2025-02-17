Rwanda-Backed Rebels 'Occupy' Second Major City in Congo

M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have taken control of Bukavu in eastern Congo, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. The rebels faced little resistance from the Congolese government, which has vowed to restore order but has shown no visible military response. The situation raises fears of a regional conflict with global implications.

Rwanda -backed rebels have reportedly 'occupied' a second major city in mineral-rich eastern Congo , according to the Congo lese government. Associated Press journalists witnessed scores of residents cheering on the M23 rebels as they entered Bukavu following a dayslong march from Goma, a city of 2 million people they seized last month. The rebels encountered little resistance from government forces, marking an unprecedented expansion of their reach after years of fighting.

\While Congo's government vowed to restore order in Bukavu, a city of 1.3 million people, there was no visible sign of soldiers. Many officials were seen fleeing on Saturday alongside thousands of civilians. The M23 are among more than 100 armed groups vying for control of eastern Congo's vast mineral wealth, crucial for much of the world's technology. According to United Nations experts, the rebels are supported by roughly 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda.\The fighting has displaced over 6 million people in the region, creating the world's largest humanitarian crisis. M23 leaders, some of whom have been sanctioned by the U.N. Security Council for human rights abuses, pledged to 'clean up the disorder' left by the 'old regime.' Bernard Maheshe Byamungu, one of these leaders, addressed a small crowd of young men in front of the South Kivu governor's office in Bukavu, promising to restore order. Some in the crowd cheered the rebels on, urging them to 'go all the way to Kinshasa,' Congo's capital, nearly 1,000 miles away. Unlike their previous capture of Goma in 2012, which prompted swift international condemnation, the M23 did not formally announce the seizure of Bukavu. \Analysts believe this time the M23 is seeking political power, not just territorial control. The conflict in Congo is deeply intertwined with a decadeslong ethnic conflict. The M23 claims it is defending ethnic Tutsis in Congo. Rwanda has asserted that these Tutsis are persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, which killed 800,000 Tutsis and others. Many Hutus fled to Congo after the genocide and formed the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda militia group. Rwanda maintains that this militia group is 'fully integrated' into the Congolese military, a claim the Congolese military denies. However, the new face of the M23 in the region — Corneille Nangaa — is not Tutsi, giving the group a 'new, more diverse, Congolese face,' according to Christian Moleka, a political scientist at the Congolese think tank Dypol





