With holiday airfare at a 10-year high, more Americans are hitting the road, including over 11 million planning RV trips for Thanksgiving.

And with holiday airfare at a 10-year high, more Americans are finding other ways to travel. More than 11 million people say they plan to travel by recreational vehicle this Thanksgiving, up 27% from last year.

That trend could continue into Christmas, when RV trips are expected to jump 60%. RELATED STORY | Interactive: See which holiday travel days could save you the most “Holiday travel should be about spending time with the people you love, not stressing over how to get there,” said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association spokesperson.

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“RVing puts you in the driver’s seat, with the freedom to bring your pets and presents, travel on your own schedule and make stops along the way that turn the journey into part of the vacation. ” The group says that nearly 69% of those traveling by RV plan to bring their pets on some or all of their winter trips, compared with 56% of other leisure travelers.

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The RV Industry Association said that RV travel is particularly strong in the Southeast. RELATED STORY | Global travel expected to hit record levels despite rising costs Overall, AAA expects slightly fewer people on the roads this Thanksgiving, with nearly 73 million expected to drive.