NATO chief Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump issued a joint statement in Florida urging Russia to avoid expanding the war in Ukraine while securing peace guarantees.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump issued a joint appeal on Wednesday urging Russia to prevent any actions that would expand the ongoing war in Ukraine. The statement followed a closed-door meeting held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the two leaders discussed strategies for achieving a rapid and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Joint Appeal on Ukraine Conflict

The White House described the meeting between President Trump and Secretary General Rutte as outstanding and very impactful, focusing heavily on the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The leaders emphasized the critical importance of Russia avoiding any intentional or unintentional acts that could escalate the fighting, aiming for a swift end to the hostilities.

Also read NATO Chief Rutte Says Ukraine Doing Exceptionally Well Against Russia, Calls Moscow's War Unsustainable

Testing Putin's Negotiation Stance

Rutte stated that President Trump is actively testing Russian President Vladimir Putin to determine his seriousness regarding peace negotiations. This assessment comes days after Trump referred to Putin as my friend during a meeting in China, a comment that drew significant international attention. Rutte questioned whether Putin is willing to engage in genuine talks at the negotiating table.

Stakeholder Positions and Security Guarantees

European nations have expressed a strong desire to join preliminary peace talks that currently involve only Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Rutte highlighted the necessity of securing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, whether through a formal peace deal or a long-term ceasefire. He stressed that Ukraine must have the necessary resources to continue its defense efforts.

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Defense Spending and European Presence

The discussions also covered the need for European nations to increase their defense spending, a priority consistently pressed by President Trump. Concurrently, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth is expected to announce a review of the US military force presence in Europe in the coming weeks. These moves signal a strategic shift in how the US engages with NATO allies regarding regional security responsibilities.

Pressure Tactics and Diplomatic Outcomes

Rutte indicated that the pressure being applied to Moscow is working and must be maintained to achieve desired outcomes. Trump, who has faced criticism for appearing to side with Moscow over Kiev, stated that Putin wants to end the war through diplomatic means. The joint statement reflects a unified front aimed at de-escalation while maintaining military readiness.