David Walliams granted gag order after being unmasked as sexual predator

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In a landmark ruling on 11 November 2026, the High Court granted a gag order on former comedian David Walliams, after the court confirmed the man had sexually abused a minor and a woman over a period of five years. The decision follows a long‑standing campaign by victims who said their complaints were ignored by broadcasters and talent agencies.

The court found that Walliams had engaged in repeated sexual abuse of a 15‑year‑old girl and a 24‑year‑old woman, and that he had covertly filmed these acts. The judge specifically said the abuse was 'deliberate, exploitative and sustained'. The gag order, effective immediately, bars the media from publishing Walliams' name, photographs or any identifying details for 12 months.

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Walliams, 58, was once a household name, starring in sketch shows such as Little Britain and Comic Relief. He launched a career as a writer‑creator after leaving the comedy circuit in 2018, when the first allegations surfaced. The broadcaster ITV was warned by a former agent in 2020 that Walliams had been grooming teenage girls, but no action was taken.

The victim who came forward last year, who did not wish to be named, said the abuse began when he invited her to his home for an 'ask‑me‑anything' session, which quickly turned into sexually explicit conversations and, later, exposure to his recording equipment. The second victim, a university student, reported that Walliams had repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances during college and filmed them without consent.

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Industry reaction has been swift. ITV issued a statement saying it takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and would cooperate fully with the investigation. Television producers have called for greater safeguards for young performers who may be vulnerable to predatory behaviour.

Walliams has denied the charges, calling the court proceedings a 'witch hunt' and claiming the order is defamatory. His legal team has indicated they will appeal the gag order on the grounds that it infringes on free speech.

The gag order is part of a broader legal strategy to protect other victims, as the court noted that this case sets a precedent for how the industry should handle allegations involving comedians or media personalities.

The High Court is expected to review the order after six months, at which point the judge may lift or extend the injunction.

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While the story has dominated headlines, the decision also underscores the systemic failure within the entertainment sector to act on early warning signs. Victims now have a clearer pathway to justice, and the industry faces a reckoning on how it manages talent relations and safeguarding protocols.

The case is likely to have long‑term implications for how the UK media industry enforces background checks and ongoing monitoring of performers. As the legal battle continues, the public will watch closely to see whether the gag order will stand and whether Walliams faces further legal consequences for his alleged crimes.