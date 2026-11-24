James Corden's sister Ruth Corden announces her separation from husband Matthew, citing years of infertility struggles and health battles, while confirming their continued friendship.

Ruth Corden has publicly announced her separation from her husband, Matthew, concluding a marriage that lasted eight years. The social worker, who is forty-four years old, shared the personal news with her followers, marking a significant shift in the family dynamics of the Corden household. This development follows years of public discussion regarding the couple's private challenges with family planning and health.

Long-Standing Health And Fertility Challenges

Ruth had previously detailed the immense toll that infertility, complex mental health battles, and past drug misuse had taken on their relationship. In an episode of her podcast last year, she described their marriage as a "rollercoaster" filled with grief, trauma, and pain. She noted that it was remarkable they remained together, let alone continue to love and respect each other, given the severity of their struggles.

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The couple lived in Buckinghamshire prior to their split. Ruth revealed that she had battled polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis, conditions that complicated her ability to conceive. She explained that she had tried to address fertility issues by losing weight, but this approach did not change her medical situation, leading to further emotional distress.

Significant Weight Loss And Medication Use

Ruth has also been open about her drastic weight loss, which she credited to revolutionary changes in her healthcare routine. She revealed that she dropped nine stone, a transformation she described as giving her a sense of peace she never thought she would find. This significant change was facilitated by her use of weight loss medications under medical supervision.

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She spent the last two years using semaglutide, commonly known by the brand name Ozempic, under the care of Dr. Sophia Khalique at Harley Street. Ruth stated that the appetite-suppressing medication helped her break lifelong cycles of emotional eating and addiction to food. She previously admitted to weighing enough to wear a size twenty-eight before beginning her treatment.

On her podcast, The Life Of Bryony Gordon, Ruth described suffering from "horrendous" food noise, a term used to describe constant intrusive thoughts about eating. She explained that while on the medication, she could finally address her addiction. She also noted that prior to her weight loss journey, her health was severely compromised, with a resting heart rate over one hundred and symptoms of high blood pressure.

Current Relationship Status And Family Dynamics

Following the separation, Ruth has moved on romantically and has mentioned a new boyfriend in her social media posts. She shared a recent update describing a busy week of delivering training followed by a romantic night with her new partner. Despite this new chapter, she emphasized that her relationship with Matthew remains strong and amicable.

Ruth posted that she and Matthew are the "BEST of friends" and that they continue to support one another. She assured followers that he will always be in her corner, and she in his, highlighting the resilience of their bond even after the end of their marriage. This friendship is particularly notable given the depth of their shared history and the hardships they endured together.

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James Corden, the popular television host and actor, is Ruth's brother. He has also spoken publicly about his own struggles with weight and health in the past. The Corden family, which includes another sister named Ange who is forty-nine, has maintained a relatively private stance on these personal matters, making Ruth's recent disclosures particularly significant.

Public Reaction And Ongoing Health Journey

Ruth's openness about her health journey, including her use of prescription weight loss drugs and her fertility struggles, has resonated with many. She highlighted the anger she felt towards her body, which she could not perform the function of bearing children, a feeling that was compounded by societal pressures regarding weight.

The social worker continues to advocate for mental health awareness and the realities of chronic health conditions. Her decision to share the details of her separation and her medical history serves as a candid account of the complexities involved in modern relationships and healthcare. Her story underscores the long and often difficult path many couples face when navigating infertility and personal wellness.