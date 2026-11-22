Rutgers scored 15 points in the final 10:19 and converted a walk-off two-point try to beat Penn State 25-24, ending a 38-year losing streak to the Nittany Lions.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - AJ Surace scored a two-point conversion with no time left and Rutgers scored 15 points in the final 10:19 to stun Penn State 25-24 on Saturday.

Rutgers Ends Long Losing Streak

The Scarlet Knights snapped an 18-game losing streak that spanned 38 years to their regional rivals. Rutgers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) was more than a four-touchdown underdog. The Scarlet Knights had lost 13 of their last 16 conference games and badly needed a morale boost. They got it against their biggest rivals.

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Antwan Raymond ran for 101 yards with two touchdowns. He set up the winning score with a lateral to Ben Black near the goal line on the final timed play of the game. With Penn State up 24-17 and time ticking away, Raymond was wrapped up by Penn State defenders near the goal line. He flicked the ball to Black, who stepped in for the potential tying touchdown.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano opted to go for the win, and Surace scooted through Penn State's defense for the deciding conversion. Rutgers players stormed Surace, exulting after the upset. Rocco Becht threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-5), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Cam Wallace and Chase Sowell scored touchdowns.

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Sowell caught a touchdown pass that made it 16-0 late in the second quarter before the wheels fell off. The Scarlet Knights hadn't beaten their most common opponent since 1988 when Rutgers handed then-No. 15 Penn State a 21-16 defeat in Beaver Stadium. They finally snapped their nearly four-decade skid against Penn State with a strong second-half surge in the season's penultimate game for both squads.

Penn State was up 24-10 after Becht scored on a keeper and caught a two-point conversion with 4:57 to play in the third. But Surace got into a rhythm shortly thereafter and mounted a 19-play drive that ate up 9:38. It ended when Raymond bulled his way into the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 24-17 with 10:19 left.

The Scarlet Knights shut Becht down and got two more tries in the fourth and wore the Nittany Lions down with an 11-play drive capped by Black's unlikely score. Rutgers then went for two for the victory, and DK Gilley found the end zone to cap off the upset. Penn State lost three crucial offensive players to injury.

Penn State Suffers Key Injuries

Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen went down on the turf hard and didn't return, running back James Peoples couldn't put any weight on his left leg, and starting center Brock Riker was carted to the locker room, but would return for the second half. Although Peoples hadn't been a contributor in recent weeks, he was the No. 2 running back against Rutgers, with Penn State's Carson Hansen sidelined due to an injury suffered in last weekend's game against Minnesota.

Peoples, an Ohio State transfer, had two carries for 24 yards before being carted to the locker room. With Peoples out, Quinton Martin Jr. had his first carries since his two attempts against Michigan on Oct. 17. But he didn't make the most of his opportunity, tallying just 12 yards and a measly 1.7 yards per carry.

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Cam Wallace started in Hansen's place and had a 56-yard touchdown, but struggled otherwise, including a fumble on the first play of the second half for the Nittany Lions. Wallace finished with 95 yards and the long touchdown. Eskildsen was hurt after he couldn't bring in a deep ball from Rocco Becht early on in the contest. He returned to the sidelines in the second quarter without his helmet.

Fifth-year Chase Sowell remained the top target for Becht, regardless of Eskildsen's injury or not, with 123 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Zay Robinson filled in for Eskildsen and had 66 yards. Becht was inconsistent once again. With less than two minutes left in the first half when Penn State had a chance to drive down the field and extend its lead, Becht had a costly fumble.

It was his first turnover since Oct. 17 against Michigan. Instead of the Nittany Lions taking momentum into the locker room, the Scarlet Knights were able to build some of their own before the half and kicked a field goal off Becht's fumble. Becht was also stuffed on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal early in the game and made a poor decision to hold onto the ball on a second down play in which he should've thrown it away.

But Becht made plays when the Nittany Lions needed him to, including a beautiful 17-yard touchdown pass to Sowell, a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, and a catch to convert a two-point conversion. Becht threw for 233 yards and the one touchdown to Sowell while completing 67% of his passes. His inconsistencies, however, were once again an issue.

Becht Throws 233 Yards

Becht nearly had a second touchdown pass to Sowell, but the throw was off, and Sowell had to completely change direction to bring it in at the 6-yard line. Penn State scored once on a short field, lost a fumble and punted three times. The Nittany Lions, who visit Maryland next Saturday, will try to bounce back. Penn State travels to Maryland for its final regular season contest of 2026 next Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1).

The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins, 44-7, when they last met in 2024. Rutgers now has a good shot to close out its season with a win when it hosts Michigan State next Saturday, if they play like they did against the Nittany Lions in the second half.