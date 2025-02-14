Rutgers Basketball Season Crumbles After Disappointing Loss to Iowa

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Iowa, marking the latest setback in a disappointing season. Freshman stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who had high hopes for their college careers at Rutgers, have witnessed their dreams turn into a nightmare as the team struggles to find consistency and success.

When the buzzer sounded, Dylan Harper stood motionless in the paint and gritted his teeth as he looked toward the Jersey Mike’s Arena rafters. His running mate, Ace Bailey, made a beeline to the handshake line as if he could make this night — and maybe his entire college experience — end a little faster. The two teenagers had come to Rutgers dreaming of doing something spectacular together.

Instead, a mediocre-at-best Iowa team had just handed the Scarlet Knights their most crushing loss in a season filled with them. Oh, Steve Pikiell has to pretend that it still might, but his protestations that there are “still six games left” in the regular season make him sound like the limbless Black Knight from the old Monty Python movie declaring that it’s ”just a flesh wound!” This season — which was supposed to be the season when everything finally came together for this star-crossed program — is kaput. The autopsies can begin now in earnest, and let the record show that Rutgers (now 12-13 overall and 5-9 Big Ten) had close to its full roster for the loss that put the final nail in the coffin. There were no excuses to be had about the on Wednesday night — Iowa, in fact, was the team missing two key starters. Even the much-maligned Rutgers bench was solid as the Scarlet Knights took a nine-point halftime lead. This was just a bad basketball team failing to show up in the second half of a game it had to win. This just was sad and inexcusable. The two freshman stars were a big part of those struggles in this loss. Harper, especially, seemed almost checked out as he scored just 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting against a league-worst Iowa defense that was begging him to take the ball to the rim. in Las Vegas. Now, he seemed to play with the energy of an NBA journeyman finishing off back-to-backs in Utah and Sacramento. Was his ankle still bothering him? Was it the early foul trouble that knocked him out of his rhythm? Was he worn out from the Big Ten grind? “You have tough nights like that, and he certainly had one today,” Pikiell said. “But he’ll bounce back.” Pikiell defended his star player, pointing out that the former Don Bosco star had 28 points in a win over Illinois just a week earlier. It is good that the head coach has the freshman’s back now, because his program has failed Harper and Bailey in every possible way in what will be their only college season. The roster construction, with no proven rim protector in the program, was doomed from the start. The coaching, with a defense that did not improve from its early season struggles, was never good enough. Pikiell keeps on telling us that the team is getting better, that the Scarlet Knights are “close.” Where is the evidence of that? Where is the player development? We’re four months into the season, and Pikiell is still using all 11 players on his roster like he’s coaching with a dartboard in the team huddle instead of a whiteboard. Talent and coaching, however, weren’t the only problems on Wednesday night. Effort was. “I thought we were flat the whole game tonight,” captain Zach Martini said, and that’s a damning statement given that the players entered the night knowing a loss would drop them below .500 and put them back in danger of missing the Big Ten Tournament. Two losses on next week’s West Coast trip to Oregon and Washington could put the Scarlet Knights in the precarious position of being one of the three teams left out of the field for the annual conference event. That would make this season the biggest failure in the history of modern Rutgers athletics — and it would be difficult to come up with second place on the list. It is hard not to feel badly for Harper and Bailey now. They took a gamble on Rutgers, believing that they didn’t need to play for a blueblood like Duke to get the most out of their brief college careers. Nothing that has happened this season will change their lofty position in this spring’s NBA Draft, but they could never have imagined how badly their gamble would backfire. Most of the fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena already had headed for the exits when Harper, the bottom of his jersey pulled up to his teeth, walked off the court after this latest loss with Bailey a few steps behind him. They could not hide their disappointment. “No more one-and-dones!” one bitter fan yelled toward the court as he headed to the exits. He need not worry. Given how badly Rutgers failed these two, that’s a prediction you can take to the bank





