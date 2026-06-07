Russo Brothers Reveal Avengers: Doomsday as Start of MCU "Phase Zero"

The Russo brothers describe Avengers: Doomsday as the beginning of 'Phase Zero,' signaling a potential reset for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the Multiverse Saga. Explore the implications, benefits, and contradictions of this new approach.

The Russo Brothers recently offered an intriguing perspective on the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday , suggesting it marks the beginning of a new " Phase Zero .

" Since Iron Man launched in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been organized into distinct phases. The initial three phases comprise the Infinity Saga, while Phases 4 through 6 currently form the Multiverse Saga, which is slated to conclude with both Doomsday and Secret Wars. This raises the question: how does this new "Phase Zero" concept fit into the roadmap?

Speaking at SXSW London, Joe Russo stated that Avengers: Doomsday would initiate Phase Zero, emphasizing a return to fundamentals: "We were with Rob earlier today. We were both talking about this concept that we are back to phase zero. This is starting over from scratch. We want to make sure everybody feels like this isn't leaning on anything from the past.

" This remark is particularly noteworthy given the MCU's present trajectory. Following the culmination of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios expanded rapidly, introducing a multitude of new heroes, streaming series, multiversal narratives, and fresh settings within a condensed timeframe. While certain projects achieved success, the franchise has struggled to sustain the cohesive narrative focus and directorial vision that characterized its first saga.

Although a reset carries potential benefits, the notion of Doomsday serving as a fresh starting point for audiences simultaneously feels both logical and contradictory. With that in mind, consider five arguments that support the Russos' "Phase Zero" commentary regarding Avengers: Doomsday, and five that challenge it.

First, the Multiverse Saga lacks a strong central narrative. A defining strength of the Infinity Saga was its clear, overarching storyline that gradually built toward Thanos and the Infinity Stones, culminating spectacularly in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Even self-contained episodes often tied into this larger arc.

In contrast, the Multiverse Saga has exhibited diminished focus. Plans have shifted dramatically since Phase Four began, most notably the pivot from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, likely due to the diminished role of Kang the Conqueror after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A "Phase Zero" approach could enable Marvel to establish a more unified narrative moving forward.

Instead of juggling competing plot threads, Doomsday might provide a necessary narrative reset, laying the groundwork for a cohesive storyline extending through Secret Wars and beyond. Second, the MCU has become intimidating for mainstream audiences. The rapid proliferation of movies and shows in the Multiverse Saga means newer entries cannot rely as heavily on past installments as the Infinity Saga did. The sheer volume of content has understandably daunted many viewers, creating a barrier to entry.

The Russos' comments indicate an awareness of this issue. If Doomsday can effectively serve as a new entry point, Marvel could re-engage lapsed fans who drifted away after Endgame and attract newcomers who found the release schedule overwhelming.

Third, newer Avengers deserve larger roles. The Multiverse Saga has introduced numerous potential franchise leads: Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Sam Wilson, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, and many others, either as brand-new heroes or existing characters with revised status quos.

However, not all have been utilized optimally. A Phase Zero reboot beginning with Doomsday could elevate these heroes into the spotlight they merit, offering them more prominent roles in the MCU's next chapter. Fourth, Doctor Doom's debut could launch a new era. If Marvel adapts elements from the 2015 Secret Wars storyline by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, Robert Downey Jr.'s rumored Doctor Doom could act as a catalyst for a soft reboot.

In the comics, multiversal incursions devastate myriad realities at Secret Wars' outset before Doom seizes Beyonders' power to construct Battleworld from the remnants, positioning himself as god-emperor. Should the MCU echo this trajectory-as many theories suggest-Avengers: Doomsday could indeed initiate a Phase Zero-like reset, paving the way for an entirely reimagined MCU after reality is restored or remade. Fifth, Marvel requires renewed energy and engagement.

There is little doubt that audience enthusiasm has waned since the peak of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. A soft reboot via Phase Zero could invigorate both fans and the franchise, injecting fresh momentum and curiosity. Turning to counterpoints, first, discarding established continuity risks alienating loyal fans. A "Phase Zero" that too thoroughly abandons the Multiverse Saga's narrative threads may frustrate viewers who invested time in recent projects, potentially severing emotional ties built over years.

Second, Doomsday is not truly a standalone starting point. Despite claims of a fresh start, Doomsday remains entangled with antecedent events, characters, and plotlines from the Multiverse Saga, making a complete reset impractical without selective retconning.

Third, the Russos' comments may be primarily tactical messaging. Framing Doomsday as Phase Zero could be a deliberate PR strategy to lower entry barriers and manage expectations, rather than an indication of substantive narrative overhaul. Fourth, a reset could waste promising narrative groundwork. The Multiverse Saga introduced intriguing concepts and characters that still harbor untapped potential; discarding them prematurely would be inefficient and narratively jarring.

Fifth, Marvel's expansion has already created an overabundance of content. Simply beginning anew does not address underlying issues of quality control, pacing, and audience saturation; a branding shift alone cannot resolve systemic challenges. Ultimately, the "Phase Zero" concept embodies both opportunity and tension-a chance to refine the MCU's direction while balancing respect for its history. How Marvel executes this reset will determine whether Doomsday truly heralds a renaissance or merely a superficial rebranding





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