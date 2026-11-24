Experts link November 9 GPS interference affecting 140 UK flights to the Admiral Golovko. Details on the hybrid warfare escalation and stakeholder reactions.

The Russian warship Admiral Golovko is suspected of causing widespread GPS signal interference that disrupted approximately 140 commercial flights departing from the United Kingdom. The electronic interference began on November 9 while the frigate was escorting a convoy of sanctioned Russian cargo vessels through the North Sea. Aviation intelligence experts trace the source of the jamming to coordinates roughly 190 miles off the English coast, where the vessel was operating at the time.

Flight Disruptions and Navigation Failure

The GPS outage affected thousands of passengers traveling on diverse routes across Europe and beyond. Ryanair flights from Edinburgh to Rome, easyJet services from Manchester to Hurghada in Egypt, and British Airways trips from London Heathrow to Stockholm were among the affected journeys. Experts from Hexbird, an aviation intelligence group, reported that certain aircraft lost GPS navigation capabilities for periods lasting up to 20 minutes. The signal loss forced pilots to rely on alternative navigation methods to ensure safe passage and landing.

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Warship Role and Military Escalation

The Admiral Golovko, one of the newest frigates in Vladimir Putin's naval fleet, was equipped with high-power electronic warfare technology capable of scrambling radar and GPS systems. The warship was escorting the Lady R, Lady D, and Maia-1, vessels reportedly linked to the transport of military cargo. Former British naval intelligence officer James Droxford identified the frigate as the almost certain origin of the jamming rather than the merchant vessels. This incident marks a significant escalation in what experts describe as Russian hybrid warfare tactics against Britain.

Geographic Scope and Expert Analysis

Electronic warfare specialist Dr. Thomas Withington stated that this event represents an intensification of disruption tactics not previously seen this far west. He noted that if Russia is confirmed as responsible, it would signal a new level of aggressive electronic interference in Western airspace. The convoy was shadowed by HMS Iron Duke and RFA Tideforce on November 9 before continuing south. Maritime monitors later located the Russian fleet off the coast of north Tunisia, marking the end of its proximity to UK airspace.

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Government Response and Safety Measures

UK Government officials maintained that civil aviation remains among the safest globally and that pilots receive rigorous training to handle GPS interference. A government spokesman declined to comment on operational security or intelligence matters regarding the specific military vessel. Ramsey Faragher, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Navigation, described the jamming source as likely being a dedicated military platform. He expressed relief that the interference occurred far offshore, preventing disruption to critical domestic infrastructure like mobile networks and digital radio stations.

Differentiation from Broader Aviation Chaos

Authorities clarified that the suspected electronic attack is distinct from a separate series of bomb hoaxes that caused flight chaos across Europe during the same timeframe. The GPS jamming incident focuses specifically on technical interference caused by the Russian naval presence. Experts emphasize that while this was the first recorded instance of such intense jamming in this geographic region, it is unlikely to be the final occurrence. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between Russian naval activities and UK security interests in European waters.