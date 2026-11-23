The Russian corvette Merkury capsized at Benghazi Naval Base after suspected Ukrainian sea drones struck, injuring ten people, Libyan officials say.

Trump dares Iran to breach US port blockade as Tehran reportedly readies 14 oil tankersZelenskyy says Russia strikes hometown, criticizes Putin-Trump meetingASRA Q. NOMANI: Communist, hard-left groups mount global youth strike to bring 'socialist revolution' FBI Ten Most Wanted cartel leader 'Chapo Isidro' captured by Mexico's 'elite military forces' after US helpPutin launches Ukraine barrage hours after Trump meeting amid alleged Russia n missile breach of NATO airspaceIran regime's execution spree continues as twins face death penalty, decades in prison after alleged tortureChina could exploit US technology to threaten American forces, congressional watchdog leaders warnICE arrest sparks confrontation at Seattle airport US Navy ready to stop Iran tanker convoy ‘with force if needed’ as blockade holds firm, says maritime expertAI regulations take center stage on 'Fox News Sunday' panelNikki Haley unpacks Iran negotiations after Trump's trilateral summit Ukraine launches record drone attack on Russia, hits Crimea Bridge Russia faces a record Ukraine drone attack as more than 1,400 drones strike overnight, damaging the prized Crimean Bridge.

Host Harris Faulkner covers the escalating war before analyzing the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East. Retired Blackhawk helicopter pilot Lt. Col. Darin Gaub joins 'The Focus' to discuss these rising global conflicts and U.S. military positioning.

Also read Russian warship struck by suspected Ukrainian sea drones at Benghazi naval base, Libyan officials say

Hours later, a second drone attack also hit a commercial ship off the coast of Benghazi, Reuters reported. The first ship, the Russian navy corvette Merkury, was docked at Benghazi Naval Base when two explosive-laden sea drones struck the vessel, according to Libyan military officials who spoke toSatellite images showed most of the warship capsized and submerged, with only its bow remaining above water. Smoke could be seen rising from the ship's superstructure, and debris was scattered along the pier.

Ten people, including Russian and Libyan nationals, suffered minor injuries in the attack and were receiving treatment in Benghazi, medical sources toldThe warship had stopped at the port to refuel and resupply while returning to Russia under a maritime cooperation agreement with Libya's eastern-based government, officials said in a statement. Hours after the warship was struck, a Maltese-flagged commercial ship was also hit by a sea drone off Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters.

Advertisement

Libyan naval forces rescued the commercial ship's crew, while health officials reported that some crew members sustained minor injuries and were in stable condition. Libyan naval and air forces also intercepted more than 20 drone boats off Benghazi on Sunday evening, the military sources told Reuters.

Prime Minister Osama Hamad said his government had submitted a formal request to the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council to investigate the attacks, including suspicions that the drones were launched from western Libya. A Russian corvette before and after the explosion in Benghazi, with Libya's eastern-based government saying the explosion was caused by a suspected drone attack.

Hamad also called for an investigation into the possible presence of Ukrainian military experts in Libya and requested an explanation from Kyiv about their activities. The eastern government insisted that Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine and condemned attempts to use its territory to settle foreign conflicts.

"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," the government said. Benghazi is controlled by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army dominates eastern and southern Libya and maintains A U. N. recognized government operates from Tripoli, while a rival administration controls much of the east.beyond the Black Sea.

Advertisement

In December 2025, Ukraine said it struck a Russian-linked oil tanker with aerial drones in the Mediterranean Sea. Libyan officials previously told the AP that Ukrainian drone specialists had been operating from military facilities in western Libya, including an air base in Misrata and sites in Tripoli and Zawiya. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian forces have used explosive-laden sea drones and missiles to strike Russian warships and naval installations, primarily in the Black Sea.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture.