Daytime Russian drone strikes in Kyiv killed one person and damaged historic sites and foreign embassies on Thursday, contrasting with Putin's diplomatic events in China.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that daytime Russia n strikes on Kyiv on Thursday killed one person and damaged a historic cathedral as well as the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands. Loud explosions erupted across the Ukraine capital throughout the day as the leaders of Russia, China and the United States held a historic meeting in China that put Russia's President Vladimir Putin in international spotlight. Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky stated that Russia has been terrorising Kyiv with drones all day, noting that at least four people are known to be injured so far and one person was killed.

Damage to Diplomatic Missions

Images posted online by Ukraine's foreign ministry showed the blown-out windows of the Austrian embassy in Kyiv. Daniel Roethlin, the embassy's charge d'affaires, told reporters that the explosion happened at about 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) during opening hours. At the time, about 10 people were inside the building, he said. Suddenly we heard the explosion, then the sirens, and saw the smoke, according to Roethlin.

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Fortunately, our colleagues are safe and sound, although the building sustained minor damage, Roethlin added. Ukraine's top diplomat Andriy Sybiga said debris had fallen on the grounds of the foreign ministry and Brazilian embassy as well. The strikes repeatedly targeted Kyiv's central Podil district, from where plumes of smoke were seen rising.

Contrast With Diplomatic Summits

The violence in Kyiv occurred while the leaders of Russia, China and the United States held a historic meeting in China that put Russia's President Vladimir Putin in international spotlight. Andriy Sybiga commented on the juxtaposition of the attacks and the diplomatic engagements. He stated that Putin posed as a global leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist, Sybiga wrote on social media. And he should be treated as such, the Ukrainian diplomat added.

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Impact on Cultural Heritage

Strikes also damaged Saint Volodymyr Cathedral, a significant historical landmark in the Ukrainian capital. An AFP journalist also saw damage to the nearby Saint Volodymyr Cathedral, with one of its large windows shattered and workers clearing away glass. The incident highlights the ongoing threat to cultural and diplomatic infrastructure in the region.

Government Response and Context

Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky provided updates on the casualties and the nature of the attacks. He said that Russia has been terrorising Kyiv with drones all day, causing significant disruption and danger to civilians. The Ukrainian government continues to monitor the situation and respond to the immediate threats posed by the ongoing military operations.