Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine's Kharkiv — officials

The attacks came as President Zelenskyy returned from talks in London focused on efforts to bring the war to an end.

The attacks came as President Zelenskyy returned from talks in London focused on efforts to bring the war to an end. According to a UN estimate published in April, at least 15,850 civilians have been killed in Ukrainian zones since 2022.

/ Reuters Russian strikes have killed four people and wounded 10 others in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, its governor said.

"The enemy has hit the city of Chuguiv," Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, adding that four people, including a 22-year-old woman, were killed. "The strikes caused fires and damaged at least 18 vehicles; windows were blown out and building facades damaged in residential multi-storey buildings," Synegubov said.

Russian attacks have intensified in recent months, and Ukraine has hit back with its own drone strikes further into Russian territory, saying these are mainly against military and energy facilities. Zelenskyy urges Putin for direct talks in neutral country, proposes Türkiye as possible hostZelenskyy urges Putin for direct talks in neutral country, proposes Türkiye as possible host The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was returning to Kiev from talks in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on how to move forward with a settlement of the four-year-old war.

US-led peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia have stalled as Washington is focused on finding a solution to the Iran war. Zelenskyy said on Monday he had a "positive" conversation with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, praising what he called their readiness to work on a settlement of the Ukraine war in the coming weeks. According to a UN estimate published in April, at least 15,850 civilians have been killed in Ukrainian zones since 2022.

More than 2,800 civilians have died in Russian-controlled zones, according to the UN toll, which added that more than 44,800 have been wounded in Ukrainian and Russia-occupied zones. Zelenskyy urges Putin for direct talks in neutral country, proposes Türkiye as possible hostZelenskyy urges Putin for direct talks in neutral country, proposes Türkiye as possible hostBulgaria wins 2026 Eurovision overshadowed by backlash over Israel's participationGermany's Turkish diaspora raises alarm over rising far-right violence as AfD gains momentumRussia's unilateral truce begins as Ukraine tells countries to boycott Moscow victory paradeRussia urges foreign diplomats to evacuate Ukraine's capital as both sides step up attacks14 killed, 60 injured in attacks across Ukraine, officials say





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine claims Russian drone struck nuclear facility near ChernobylKyiv is calling for an international investigation after a drone allegedly struck a spent nuclear fuel facility.

Read more »

Russian drone hit nuclear fuel storage facility near Chernobyl, Ukraine saysRussia has not publicly commented on the alleged attack on the ‌facility, which is located around ‌9 miles from the Chernobyl plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Read more »

Russian drone hits nuclear fuel storage facility near Chornobyl, Ukraine says“An extremely critical infrastructure facility – and an extremely vile Russian strike,” Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that Russia had used a Shahed attack drone.

Read more »

Russian strikes kill 3, damage nuclear fuel storage site near Chernobyl, Ukraine saysRussian drone strikes killed three people at a bus stop in southeastern Ukraine and damaged a nuclear storage site near Chernobyl, officials said.

Read more »