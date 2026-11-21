Russian missiles and drones hit Kryvyi Rih, killing a 7-year-old boy and a paramedic, injuring 60. Officials say a busy residential area was struck, then rescuers were targeted. Zelenskyy’s hometown reels.

In this photo provided by the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, a restaurant is seen damaged after a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

and injured 60 others in a strike that local officials said hit a busy residential area and then targeted rescuers as they rushed to help. The attack began Friday evening when two ballistic missiles struck near a restaurant, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said. Drones then struck while emergency crews were responding, and Ukrainian officials described the follow-up strikes as targeting rescuers and medical workers.

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In this photo provided by the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, a building is seen damaged after a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Six children were among the 60 injured, local officials said. As of Saturday morning, 28 people remained hospitalized, according to the regional military administration. Vilkul said the strikes damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools, businesses, and vehicles, and sparked four fires.

Local officials also reported disruptions to electricity, gas, and water service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The strike was part of a wider overnight assault across Ukraine.

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Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 148 drones nationwide, and that Ukrainian forces shot down or suppressed 117 drones, with impacts reported atfollowing Ukrainian attacks this week that damaged the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with occupied Crimea, and described the strike as fitting a pattern of heavy Russian responses to high-profile Ukrainian attacks. In this photo provided by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, bomb disposal specialists remove the unexploded warhead of a Russian ballistic missile in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

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