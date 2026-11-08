Russian Strikes Kill 55 in Komyshuvakha Ukraine Emergency Response

Russian drone and guided bomb attacks on Komyshuvakha shelter kill at least 55 people. Emergency crews face double-tap strikes while searching for missing residents.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed on Monday that a series of Russian aerial attacks on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in the deaths of at least 55 people. The strikes targeted a former school and an adjacent underground shelter where residents had gathered to wait for humanitarian aid supplies.

The violence escalated when a Russian drone struck emergency workers who were conducting rescue missions in the area on Sunday. Although no casualties were reported from the drone strike itself, the attack damaged specialized rescue equipment critical for recovering victims from the rubble.

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Village resident Mykola Krasnov, age 72, described the agonizing uncertainty facing families as the search continued. He stated that his wife had gone to retrieve aid when a three-ton bomb devastated the site, but rescuers had not found her body.

Krasnov told The Associated Press that she was not in the local morgue and had not returned home alive. This personal tragedy reflects the broader chaos as approximately 50 individuals remain listed as missing from the attack.

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Double Tap Tactics Target Aid Seekers

The military intelligence agency of Ukraine, HUR, stated on Saturday that it had identified some Russian service members involved in the coordinated assault. The agency characterized the event as a double-tap strike, where aerial bombs destroyed the former school and the underground facility used for shelter in quick succession.

Ukrainian officials have routinely accused the Russian military of conducting multiple strikes at the same location to eliminate emergency crews responding to the initial blast. This tactic appears designed to prevent rescuers from saving survivors after the first explosion.

Police Memorial Honors Fallen First Responders

On Saturday, police officers and grieving relatives gathered in Zaporizhzhia for a farewell ceremony for six officers killed during the strikes. Among those lost were three who died in the immediate vicinity of the former school.

Andrii Khomenko, a police lieutenant colonel who worked with the victims, attended the ceremony as rain fell over the coffins. He emphasized that no defensive skills could protect people when the enemy deliberately gathered civilians in one place and launched targeted strikes.

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Yuliia Nykonenko, a senior police lieutenant, highlighted the bravery of the officers who risked their lives to save others, including children. She recounted an instance where she and her colleagues had to escape a Russian FPV drone together during previous operations.

Community Mourning and International Appeals

The community also buried three civilian residents among the dead near one another in a section of the Zaporizhzhia cemetery. Authorities plan to establish a permanent memorial in this area to honor those lost in the tragedy.

Yurii Karapetian, a community leader who lost his wife Natalia Karapetian in the attack, described how she was distributing bread to residents when the bombs fell. She had chosen to remain in Komyshuvakha to assist elderly neighbors living alone.

Karapetian urged the international community to take immediate action against the aggression. He warned that if the Russian forces are not stopped, they will continue their assault without boundary.