Russian missiles kill two in Kryvyi Rih while a drone incident in Poland sparks NATO alerts and UK support for Ukraine during diplomatic meetings in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his British counterpart Defense Secretary Wes Streeting held critical talks in Kyiv on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, as Russian forces launched deadly strikes and provocative incursions that heightened regional tensions.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile attack killed two civilians and injured sixty others, marking a severe escalation in the targeting of urban centers in central Ukraine. Simultaneously, unexploded ordnance from Russian ballistic missiles required specialized disposal teams in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, while a Russian cargo ship caught fire in the Gulf of Finland after being struck by drones.

Also read Russian missiles land inside Poland: Everything we know

Kryvyi Rih Strike Kills Civilians and Damages Infrastructure

Local authorities confirmed that a seventy-year-old man and a twenty-year-old woman were among the dead following the attack on Friday night, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih city administration, reported on Telegram. The strike caused four separate fires and damaged approximately twenty-five apartment buildings, a hospital, schools, an industrial facility, and various businesses, according to Vilkul.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, stated that sixty people were wounded, including six children, in the bombing. Video footage released by the regional branch of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service showed emergency responders facing further danger as additional rockets hit doctors and utility workers while they were already managing the initial devastation.

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Drone Incursions and Maritime Tensions Escalate

The violence extended beyond Ukrainian borders as a Russian cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad caught fire in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, Finnish and Russian officials confirmed. The incident occurred not far from the Russian border, prompting Finnish Prime Minister to warn that the war was actively spilling into European waters, although it remains unclear which party struck the vessel.

Political tensions surged further when Russian objects approached Polish airspace during a major military exercise in southeastern Poland. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, called the airspace violation dangerous and affirmed that all allies stood in full solidarity with Poland, promising that the alliance would defend every inch of Polish territory.

Diplomatic Meetings Highlight Unified Western Support

During his visit to Kyiv, U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting met with Zelenskyy to discuss these escalating threats and reaffirm British commitment to Ukrainian defense. Streeting described the airspace violations in Poland as an outrageous provocation and urged allies to step up support for Ukraine in response to Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy defended Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Kerch Bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland as a fair response to what he described as one hundred and nine separate Russian attacks on Ukrainian bridges. He asserted that President Vladimir Putin aims to escalate the conflict rather than stop the war, rejecting Kremlin claims that the bridge is used exclusively for civilian traffic.

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NATO Readiness and Future Strategic Implications

Rutte emphasized that NATO functioned as it should when allied jets supported Polish F-16s scrambled to intercept Russian objects, noting that the alliance's top military commander was assessing defenses and making necessary adjustments. These diplomatic and military maneuvers occur against the backdrop of unprecedented two-week exercises in Poland, which began on Nov. 9, aimed at preparing for postwar stabilization missions.

The combination of deadly strikes in Kryvyi Rih, maritime incidents in the Baltic Sea, and airspace violations near NATO borders has added significant uncertainty to the prospects for ongoing peace talks brokered by Washington. As the U.S. attempts to add momentum to negotiations, these aggressive actions by Russian forces serve to harden Western positions and accelerate military support for Kyiv.