Russian missiles strike Kiev, killing three and damaging key Dnieper River bridges. Mayor Vitali Klitschko condemns the overnight assault on critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

Three individuals lost their lives and fifteen others sustained injuries during a coordinated Russian missile assault on Kiev on Friday, November 12, 2026. The overnight barrage targeted vital urban infrastructure, including three major bridges spanning the Dnieper River, while also striking municipal facilities essential for the city's water supply. Local emergency services worked through the early hours to manage the aftermath of these destructive attacks that severely disrupted transport networks in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev Bridges and Water Systems Hit in Overnight Raid

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that ballistic missiles destroyed structural integrity across the Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pivdennyi bridges, which serve as critical connections between the city's two banks. The destruction forced authorities to immediately close or restrict traffic on these crossings as emergency specialists moved in to assess the full extent of the damage once air raid alerts ceased. These bridges form a vital artery for both civilian commuters and emergency response vehicles moving across the Dnieper River.

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Beyond the transportation network, the strikes caused catastrophic damage to a critical infrastructure facility operated by Kyivvodokanal, the municipal water utility. Three employees of the water company were killed in the attack, and fifteen additional workers were injured in the blast. The targeting of this facility represents a direct assault on the civilian population's access to clean water, escalating the severity of the infrastructure campaign in the capital.

Fire departments responded to multiple blazes ignited by the missile fragments, with buildings in the Obolon and Podil districts of Kiev set ablaze. The city's military administration reported that the fires spread rapidly due to the intensity of the explosions, creating hazardous conditions for residents in adjacent neighborhoods. The combination of bridge destruction and water system failure has created a multi-layered crisis for the city's daily operations.

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Moscow Claims Targeting Military Factories and Drone Warehouses

On the same day, Russia's Defence Ministry justified the assault by claiming its forces executed a massive strike against military-industrial facilities and storage terminals. The ministry asserted that these targets were actively involved in the production and stockpiling of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range drones. This narrative aligns with Moscow's consistent refusal to acknowledge deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, maintaining that all strikes are directed solely at military assets.

The Defence Ministry further stated that energy and transport infrastructure in Kiev and several other regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk, were successfully struck. The agency also reported attacks on port infrastructure in the Odessa region and targeted maritime vessels, indicating a broad scope of operations intended to degrade Ukraine's logistical capabilities. This widespread targeting strategy aims to disrupt supply lines across multiple critical economic zones.

Russia also claimed to have downed 310 Ukrainian drones over twelve of its regions, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea. In Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that a Russian drone damaged a local hospital, injuring four people and blowing out more than fifty windows. These concurrent reports highlight the simultaneous pressure being applied to both the capital and eastern industrial hubs, straining air defense resources.

Putin Vows Painful Retaliation After Kerch Bridge Attacks

The escalation in Kiev follows a diplomatic and military response from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ruled out any negotiations for an energy ceasefire with Ukraine. Putin made these remarks at a news conference in Shenzhen, China, after attending a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. He explicitly warned that Moscow's response to Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge would be significantly more painful than the damage inflicted on the bridge itself.

The Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, connects mainland Russia with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. The structure has been the subject of three separate Ukrainian attacks over the past week. Ukraine's General Staff described the second attack on Tuesday as the result of the seventh stage of a multi-week operation, noting that an arch and a section of the roadway had collapsed. While the railway section remained standing, it sustained significant damage that complicates transport logistics for Russian forces.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy documented the latest bridge destruction on X, emphasizing that these operations are part of a sustained campaign to counter Russian military advances. The escalating exchange of strikes on infrastructure underscores the widening scope of the conflict, with both sides increasingly targeting facilities they claim are linked to military operations. This dynamic has shifted the conflict from purely battlefield engagements to a broader war of attrition against national infrastructure.

Infrastructure Damage and Economic Fallout for Ukraine

The destruction of the Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pivdennyi bridges presents an immediate logistical nightmare for Kiev, severing key transit routes during a critical winter period. The loss of three Kyivvodokanal employees and the damage to water treatment facilities threaten the city's ability to maintain safe drinking water standards for its residents. Emergency repairs will require significant resources and time, diverting funds and labor from other reconstruction efforts.

The broader impact extends to the energy and transport sectors across multiple Ukrainian regions, as reported by Russian officials. Strikes on Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk suggest a systematic effort to degrade Ukraine's industrial output and supply chain resilience. The targeting of port infrastructure in the Odessa region further threatens Ukraine's agricultural exports and access to global markets.

As both nations continue to exchange blows, the civilian population faces increasing hardship from infrastructure failures and displacement risks. The involvement of high-level diplomatic figures such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump in discussions outside the conflict zone highlights the complex international dimensions of the war. The lack of a ceasefire framework and the mutual threats of escalation suggest that the infrastructure war will intensify in the coming months.