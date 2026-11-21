A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed two civilians and wounded 60 others. Simultaneously, drones struck a cargo ship near the Russian border, escalating tensions as peace talks stall.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 60 others injured on Saturday, according to local authorities. This violent assault on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown occurred alongside a separate incident in the Gulf of Finland, where a Russian cargo ship caught fire after being hit by drones.

These simultaneous events highlight the widening scope of the conflict, which now threatens regional stability far from the frontline trenches. The attack in Ukraine destroyed infrastructure and caused multiple fires, while the maritime incident near Kaliningrad prompted warnings from Finnish officials that the war is actively spilling into neutral waters.

Also read Russian Cargo Ship Sparta II Drifts Into Finnish Waters After Drone Strike in Gulf of Finland

Kryvyi Rih Assault Destroys Infrastructure

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih city administration, confirmed the casualties on Telegram, identifying the victims as a seven-year-old boy and a twenty-year-old woman. The strike targeted the city on Friday night, causing significant damage to residential and critical infrastructure throughout the area.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, the head of the regional military administration, sixty people were wounded in the explosion, including six children. The blast triggered four separate fires and severely damaged approximately twenty-five apartment buildings, as well as a hospital, several schools, and an industrial facility.

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Vilkul stated that emergency responders faced further danger when additional munitions arrived at the scene. He reported that two ballistic missiles struck first, followed by three more rockets hitting doctors, rescuers, and utility workers who were attempting to manage the aftermath.

NATO Condemns Airspace Violations in Poland

Tensions escalated further hours after two Russian missiles and a suspected drone descended in Poland, an act that the Polish prime minister described as a likely provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises. The incident occurred during an unprecedented two-week exercise that began on November 9 in southeastern Poland, where forces are preparing for potential postwar stabilization missions.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, labeled the airspace violation as dangerous and affirmed the alliance's full solidarity with Poland. He emphasized that NATO jets supported Polish F-16s as they scrambled to intercept Russian objects approaching Polish airspace earlier in the morning.

Rutte asserted that the alliance functioned as designed during the breach and stated that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory. The alliance's top military commander is currently assessing defenses and will make necessary adjustments, according to the secretary-general.

Zelenskyy Defends Attacks on Kerch Bridge

During a meeting with U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended Ukraine's repeated strikes on the Kerch Bridge as a fair response to Russian aggression. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has attacked Ukrainian bridges one hundred and nine times, emphasizing the count of attacks rather than just missiles.

Zelenskyy rejected claims by Putin that the Kerch Bridge is used exclusively for civilian traffic, arguing that video evidence would show tanks and armored vehicles. He accused Putin of wanting to escalate the war rather than stop it, stating that friendly rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump might reduce the pressure on the Russian leader.

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Cargo Ship Incident in the Gulf of Finland

Meanwhile, two drones attacked a Russian cargo ship in neutral waters three nautical miles from the Russian border, according to Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of Russia's Leningrad region. The vessel caught fire and drifted into Finnish territorial waters, prompting a rescue operation by the Finnish Border Guard.

Drozdenko later reported that the crew did not need evacuation and that the situation on board was under control, with preparations underway to resume navigation. The Finnish Border Guard stated that the ship posed no danger to maritime traffic but was preparing for potential environmental damage cleanup.

Diplomatic Tensions Surround Peace Talks

These incidents cast uncertainty over the prospects for ongoing peace talks brokered by Washington. The drone incursion in Poland has heightened tensions between Europe and Moscow just as the United States attempts to add momentum to negotiations ending the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion nearly five years ago.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff reported that President Donald Trump discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a summit in China on Thursday. Trump described Putin as a friend, a characterization that Zelenskyy strongly rejected on Friday.

Zelenskyy stated that while the U.S. might view Putin as a friend, Ukraine sees him as an enemy and a killer. U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting called the airspace violations an outrageous provocation and urged allies to increase support for Ukraine, declaring that deterrence attempts would only lead to greater backing for Kyiv.