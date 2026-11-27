Russian technology startup Neiry has commercialized brain-implanted pigeons equipped with GPS and chest-mounted cameras, allowing for remote-controlled aerial photography and infrastructure inspections over distances exceeding 62 miles.

Russian startup Neiry has developed brain-implanted pigeons equipped with GPS backpacks and chest-mounted cameras for aerial photography. Neiry claims its biodrones can fly for more than 10 hours and remain controllable from distances exceeding 62 miles.

The pigeons have completed more than 100 outdoor test flights and captured over 1,000 images, according to the startup. A Russian technology startup wants to turn ordinary pigeons into remotely guided surveillance platforms. Neiry has begun accepting commercial orders for its brain-implanted birds, which carry cameras and electronic flight-control equipment. The startup calls them biodrones and pitches the service for aerial photography and infrastructure inspections.

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Its system combines implanted neural electrodes with a compact electronic unit strapped to each bird. Neiry claims operators can influence flight direction from more than 62 miles away. The birds can also follow routes uploaded before takeoff. Each biodrone carries biocompatible electrodes implanted in specific brain regions.