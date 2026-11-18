Igor D'iu faces federal charges for spying on Palantir employees to support Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, involving surveillance and fraudulent documents.

A federal grand jury in Northern California has indicted Russia n national Igor D'iu on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government. Prosecutors announced the indictment on Wednesday, alleging that D'iu was recruited, directed, and funded by the Russia n government to conduct espionage against employees of a major technology and defense company. The charges include acting as an unregistered foreign agent, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents.

The Palantir Espionage Target

The unnamed target company has been identified by Bloomberg as Palantir Technologies, a Palo Alto-based firm with deep ties to the U.S. defense sector. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian described the case as a state-sponsored operation designed to target and harass employees because the company assists Ukraine in its war with Russia. Palantir's chief executive, Alex Karp, leads an organization that provides big data analytics platforms for government agencies and commercial clients, making it a high-value target for foreign intelligence operatives.

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Surveillance Methods and Tools

D'iu allegedly utilized a sophisticated array of surveillance techniques to gather intelligence on Palantir personnel. According to the FBI affidavit, he purchased laptops, cell phones, wireless networking equipment, and remote access software to aid his mission. His co-conspirators instructed him to visit a coffee shop near the company office to photograph employee laptop screens and position his own laptop at designated locations to remotely collect data. Prosecutors have included images allegedly captured by D'iu as evidence of these activities.

Stalking and Physical Pursuit

Beyond digital surveillance, the indictment details aggressive physical stalking campaigns against employees. On September 3, D'iu followed a female Palantir employee for nearly 30 miles in a silver Lexus SUV from the company office in Palo Alto toward San Francisco. When the employee noticed the tail and attempted to evade him by making irregular turns and entering a grocery store parking lot, D'iu continued the pursuit illegally, including running a red light. The employee eventually called 911 and was instructed by police to drive to the San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station, forcing D'iu to abandon the chase.

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Entry and Fraudulent Identity

D'iu entered the United States illegally in October after traveling from Istanbul, Turkey, to Mexico City in June. Co-conspirators smuggled him across the border over the summer to execute this clandestine assignment. To conceal his identity, D'iu obtained fraudulent documents, including a falsified California ID card, an altered U.S. passport, and a Social Security card bearing the assumed name of Hugo Landry Johns. Investigators intercepted international packages containing these forged documents before he could fully utilize them for his operations.

Federal Prosecution and Warning

FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky stated that the indictment serves as a warning to anyone attempting to undermine U.S. interests. He emphasized that Russia relies on covert operatives to gain an edge in its war against Ukraine, but these tactics do not place them beyond the reach of the law. D'iu is accused of acting under strict instructions to gather information to support Russian military objectives, marking a significant escalation in cyber and physical espionage targeting the American technology sector.