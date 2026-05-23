Farage, the former UKIP leader, became suspicious that foreign state actors had compromised his phone, email, and bank accounts after the revelation about the donation made by Thai-based Christopher Harborne. The investigation is underway by the Parliamentary Standards Commission and calls for an explanation from Farage about any potential connections to Russian state-linked energy companies. On the other hand, The Guardian contests Farage’s allegations and says his claims are an attempt to deflect attention and deflect scrutiny. The article also mentions former Prime Minister Liz Truss and the leak of sensitive information on military strategy in Ukraine, which had been intended for her. The Defence Secretary John Healey urges Farage to clarify his financing and possible ties to Russian state-linked companies. The UK Parliament investigates possible violations of Commons rules by accepting the gift. The paper also mentions a suspected hack of George Cottrell, a senior adviser to Farage. According to US sources, corresponsibility was assumed by Russian hackers.

Nigel Farage claims Russian spies hacked his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5million gift from a crypto billionaire . Sources say the Reform UK leader became ‘intensely suspicious’ that he had been compromised by ‘foreign state actors’ after last month’s revelation about the donation made by Thai-based Christopher Harborne .

The hackers used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email, and bank accounts. Spear phishing is when hackers disguise themselves as a friend or colleague and send links to install ‘malware’, which then scours devices for highly sensitive information. The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner is investigating whether he broke Commons rules by accepting the gift.

The Defence Secretary John Healey urged Mr Farage to explain whether any of the £5 million could have been ‘derived from transactions with Russian state-linked energy companies’





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Farage Spear Phishing Malware Parliamentary Standards Commission Amendment To The Funding Rules Crypto Billionaire Donation Reform UK Christopher Harborne Nation State Actor Destabilisation Techniques Russian Narrativizing The Guardian

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