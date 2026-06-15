Russian Shadow Fleet Captain Charged After Dramatic Royal Marines Raid on Tanker

The captain of a Russian shadow fleet vessel has been charged with sanctions evasion after a daring six-hour raid by Royal Marines and the National Crime Agency. The operation targeted the tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel, with the vessel now headed to Portland for investigation.

The captain of a Russian shadow fleet vessel intercepted by Royal Marines has been charged with violating sanctions. The operation, which took place early Sunday morning, targeted the Cameroonian-flagged tanker Smyrtos.

Commandos from 42 Commando, alongside the Special Boat Service (SBS) and National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, conducted a six-hour raid to seize control of the ship. The vessel had departed from the Russian port of Ust Luga near St. Petersburg on June 5, laden with crude oil. A RAF Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and Royal Navy frigates HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury provided support, creating a surface screen around the 801-foot-long tanker.

Helicopters carrying SBS and Royal Marines troops fast-roped onto the deck in the darkness, securing the bridge and detaining the crew. The ship's captain, 38-year-old Ajay Pant, was arrested and charged under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for supplying prohibited Russian oil products to a third country in June 2026. He faces up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both. The remaining 24 Georgian and Indian crew members are reportedly assisting the investigation.

The operation, ordered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and conducted in coordination with French authorities, was praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a significant step against Russia's oil fleet. Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, in his first parliamentary statement, emphasized that the action dealt a blow to President Vladimir Putin's war machine. He noted that the UK has sanctioned over 550 Russian shadow fleet vessels, forcing nearly 200 to anchor, and asserted that the UK will always enforce its sanctions.

The tanker, which has been under UK sanctions since 2025, is now heading to Portland for further investigation. The successful interdiction reportedly prompted three other shadow fleet vessels to abandon their journeys through the English Channel. The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the Smyrtos was sailing under a false Cameroonian flag, part of a larger pattern where Russia uses a fleet of approximately 700 poorly maintained tankers, flying flags of convenience, to transport around 75% of its sanctioned crude oil.

These vessels not only evade sanctions and generate billions for Putin's war effort but also pose a significant environmental risk due to their dilapidated condition





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Russia Sanctions Shadow Fleet Royal Marines Tanker Interception Oil Exports National Crime Agency Keir Starmer Volodymyr Zelensky Environmental Threat

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