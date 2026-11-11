Russia's Kurchatov Institute is studying 7,000 elderly primates to uncover lifelong youth, backing a plan that aims to let Vladimir Putin live to 150 years.

In an ambitious venture to defy ageing, Russia's Kurchatov Institute is scrutinising over 7,000 senior monkeys. The research, led by 80‑year‑old Mikhail Kovalchuk, aims to identify the biological keys that could extend the life of humans well beyond the current horizon. The project has become a high‑profile element of a larger effort that many analysts say aligns with Vladimir Putin's own aged ambition to reach 150 years of life.

Core Details of the Primate Longevity Study

The institute manages a collection of 22 primate species, including a subset of monkeys older than 30 years. Scientists perform comprehensive screenings on each senior animal, ranging from biochemical tests to vascular imaging and brain scans. The intent is to map every stage of senescence in a body that is physiologically closest to humans.

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Kovalchuk explained on a Moscow scientific forum that the initiative "provides the foundation for creating a regulatory system for extending life." Samples are stored in a dedicated blood bank for future analysis. The data are shared with the Petrovsky Russian Scientific Centre of Surgery, where director Konstantin Kotenko says the samples help reveal the underlying mechanisms of ageing.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Statements

Within the Russian leadership circle, Mikhail Kovalchuk serves as a scientific adviser. His younger brother, 74‑year‑old Yuri, a close associate of Putin, is described as the dictator's financial anchor. Together they guide the longevity research agenda.

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Maria Vorontsova, 41‑year‑old endocrinologist and Putin's daughter, announced on state television that medicine targeting the ageing process would be a priority. She highlighted an "existential fear of death" as the main motivation, although she did not mention her father's name. In interviews during a recent Beijing visit, a microphone caught Putin discussing organ transplantation and the hypothetical of humans reaching 150 years of age. He later repeated his ambition at an AI conference, suggesting that achieving 150 years could be plausible but not yet sufficient.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps for Longevity Research

Russia is accelerating projects in 3D‑printing living tissue, xenotransplantation, and the development of a drug that blocks the RAGE gene to delay ageing. The goal is to translate the primate findings into therapeutics that could benefit both Russian citizens and the global population. Moving forward, researchers will expand screenings of older primates and refine their blood bank protocols. The outcomes will influence forthcoming policy discussions on extended longevity and potentially reshape the biomedical landscape worldwide.