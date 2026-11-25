A 62 percent increase in Moscow-linked hybrid attacks is cause for alarm, according to risk firm Dragonfly.

Russia-linked hybrid attacks in Europe have hit their highest level since the start of the Ukraine War and are set to escalate even further next year.

That conclusion by intelligence firm Dragonfly from Dow Jones, comes as the U.K. Defense Ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 issued a rare warning to companies supporting Ukraine's military face an increased sabotage threat from Russia. The U.K. warning on Tuesday referred to Russia using proxy actors to carry out sabotage acts and advised firms involved in military supplies equipment to Kyiv could be targeted.

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This chimes with Dragonfly's report which outlines how Moscow is behind arson, espionage, and assassination attempts, often using local criminal networks and digitally recruited intermediaries to obscure state involvement. In a separate intelligence report, Dragonfly said Russia-linked proxies are likely to focus on targeting small defense companies and intimidating its executives in Europe.

"There are increasing signs of lethal intent or the probability that one of these events will result in a fatality, which of course could be a significant escalation in what Russia is doing," Henry Wilkinson, report co-author and chief intelligence officer at Dragonfly, told Newsweek. In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected European accusations that Russia was waging hybrid war. Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment. How Many Russia-Linked Sabotage Attacks Were There?

Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. With the war marking its fifth anniversary in less than three months, Dragonfly's report describes how the scale of the hybrid warfare threat posed by Moscow "cannot be underestimated.

" Vladimir Putin's aggression prompted the expulsion of around half of the Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover in Europe. Dragonfly said this forced Moscow to outsource actions to local proxies, or low-level agents to carry out clandestine tasks. As such, recorded Russian hybrid incidents in Europe have multiplied since 2022, but those carried out directly by the Russian state were shrinking.

Russian officers carried out 64 percent of incidents before 2022 but since 2024, it has been fewer than one in 10, which gives Moscow deniability at low cost, according to the security firm. The scale of this activity is becoming clearer. As of August 2026, Dragonfly tallied more than 800 incidents potentially linked to Russia across Europe since the start of the war.

Between January 2022 and August 2026, the Baltic states on NATO's frontline carried out 89 arrests across 100 incidents, compared with 69 across 210 in Germany, France and the U.K. combined. Finland and Bulgaria made no arrests despite 24 incidents each.

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"The sheer volume of activity consumes the time and resources of the national security agencies and law enforcement and of course, the risk that something will actually get through," Wilkinson said. Meanwhile, this year has seen an increase in sabotage potentially linked to Russia with 194 incidents in the first eight months of 2026. This is up 62 percent year-on-year, more than 177 incidents for the whole of 2024 and far surpasses 2023's 59 incidents.

Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania were the most affected with stray military drones from the war in Ukraine accounting for over a third of incidents. Drones are effective because they are deniable and can be inserted in a clandestine way that is hard to detect, Wilkinson said.

"Even a drone flying over an airport can cause really significant disruption without any loss of life. " Europe’s defense industry and transport networks remain prominent targets, having faced 20 and 14 incidents respectively, and these areas are likely to remain priority targets through 2027, Dragonfly said. Half of suspected Russian sabotage incidents since June 2026 targeted defense-industrial or military sites. Before that it was fewer than one in 10.

These include arson at defense firms supplying Ukraine in Poland, Estonia, France and Slovakia as well as explosions at arms plants in Bulgaria and Italy.

"The strategy of hybrid warfare is really about intimidation and coercion—it's intended to deter European support for Ukraine," said Wilkinson. Between June and September 2026, half of all sabotage incidents have targeted defense-industrial or military sites. Defense executives are also Russian targets for assassination, marking a step up the escalatory ladder.

"The conflict in Ukraine is clearly not going in Russia's favor," he said. "Russia's approach therefore has been to escalate where it can actually achieve at least some effect—which is to take the war off the battlefield. " What Is Predicted for 2027? Dragonfly predicts that next year, Russia is likely to escalate the war away from the front lines in eastern Ukraine with more attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

It will also step up its higher-risk hybrid campaign against its European allies. Russia-linked plots involving arson, espionage, and assassination attempts, will likely accelerate as Russia pushes further upstream into European supply chains, including freight. Dragonfly's most likely 2027 scenario includes persistent low-level but high-frequency sabotage which increases insurance, cybersecurity, and contingency costs without triggering direct inter-state military escalation.

This will pose increasing difficulties for NATO which has never defined when hybrid activity amounts to an armed attack which under its Article 5 mutual defense clause says an attack on one member is an attack on all.

"It creates a dilemma for NATO," said Wilkinson. "It's not entirely clear doctrinally what the threshold is and at what point the red lines can be crossed. "It's unclear probably to Russia knowing how far it can push it, but it's also unclear to states.

" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Henry Holloway and Emma Lee-SangRussia-linked hybrid attacks in Europe have hit their highest level since the start of the Ukraine War and are set to escalate even further next year. That conclusion by intelligence firm Dragonfly from Dow Jones, comes as the U.K. Defense Ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 issued a rare warning to companies supporting Ukraine's military face an increased sabotage threat from Russia.

The U.K. warning on Tuesday referred to Russia using proxy actors to carry out sabotage acts and advised firms involved in military supplies equipment to Kyiv could be targeted. This chimes with Dragonfly's report which outlines how Moscow is behind arson, espionage, and assassination attempts, often using local criminal networks and digitally recruited intermediaries to obscure state involvement.

In a separate intelligence report, Dragonfly said Russia-linked proxies are likely to focus on targeting small defense companies and intimidating its executives in Europe.

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"There are increasing signs of lethal intent or the probability that one of these events will result in a fatality, which of course could be a significant escalation in what Russia is doing," Henry Wilkinson, report co-author and chief intelligence officer at Dragonfly, toldMoscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. With the war marking its fifth anniversary in less than three months, Dragonfly's report describes how the scale of the hybrid warfare threat posed by Moscow"cannot be underestimated.

" Vladimir Putin's aggression prompted the expulsion of around half of the Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover in Europe. Dragonfly said this forced Moscow to outsource actions to local proxies, or low-level agents to carry out clandestine tasks. As such, recorded Russian hybrid incidents in Europe have multiplied since 2022, but those carried out directly by the Russian state were shrinking.

Russian officers carried out 64 percent of incidents before 2022 but since 2024, it has been fewer than one in 10, which gives Moscow deniability at low cost, according to the security firm. As of August 2026, Dragonfly tallied more than 800 incidents potentially linked to Russia across Europe since the start of the war.

Between January 2022 and August 2026, the Baltic states on NATO's frontline carried out 89 arrests across 100 incidents, compared with 69 across 210 in Germany, France and the U.K. combined.

"The sheer volume of activity consumes the time and resources of the national security agencies and law enforcement and of course, the risk that something will actually get through," Wilkinson said. Meanwhile, this year has seen an increase in sabotage potentially linked to Russia with 194 incidents in the first eight months of 2026. This is up 62 percent year-on-year, more than 177 incidents for the whole of 2024 and far surpasses 2023's 59 incidents.

Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania were the most affected with stray military drones from the war in Ukraine accounting for over a third of incidents. Drones are effective because they are deniable and can be inserted in a clandestine way that is hard to detect, Wilkinson said.

"Even a drone flying over an airport can cause really significant disruption without any loss of life. " Europe’s defense industry and transport networks remain prominent targets, having faced 20 and 14 incidents respectively, and these areas are likely to remain priority targets through 2027, Dragonfly said. Half of suspected Russian sabotage incidents since June 2026 targeted defense-industrial or military sites. Before that it was fewer than one in 10.

These include arson at defense firms supplying Ukraine in Poland, Estonia, France and Slovakia as well as explosions at arms plants in Bulgaria and Italy.

"The strategy of hybrid warfare is really about intimidation and coercion—it's intended to deter European support for Ukraine," said Wilkinson. Between June and September 2026, half of all sabotage incidents have targeted defense-industrial or military sites. Defense executives are also Russian targets for assassination, marking a step up the escalatory ladder.

"The conflict in Ukraine is clearly not going in Russia's favor," he said. "Russia's approach therefore has been to escalate where it can actually achieve at least some effect—which is to take the war off the battlefield. "Dragonfly predicts that next year, Russia is likely to escalate the war away from the front lines in eastern Ukraine with more attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Russia-linked plots involving arson, espionage, and assassination attempts, will likely accelerate as Russia pushes further upstream into European supply chains, including freight. Dragonfly's most likely 2027 scenario includes persistent low-level but high-frequency sabotage which increases insurance, cybersecurity, and contingency costs without triggering direct inter-state military escalation.

This will pose increasing difficulties for NATO which has never defined when hybrid activity amounts to an armed attack which under its Article 5 mutual defense clause says an attack on one member is an attack on all.

"It creates a dilemma for NATO," said Wilkinson. "It's not entirely clear doctrinally what the threshold is and at what point the red lines can be crossed.