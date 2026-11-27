Semi-skilled recruits now used more complex methods, including improvised explosive devices, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said.

rose 16% in the year to September 2026, with increasingly skilled operatives using more complex explosive methods, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said inhave accused Moscow of waging a Europe-wide campaign of drone and cyber attacks to disrupt their support for Kyiv, including an attemptedThe IISS said that, while unskilled recruits still carried out most operations, a semi-skilled tier now used more complex methods, including improvised explosive devices with timed and remote detonators.

“Arrests remove proxies but are highly unlikely to deter the RIS that direct them,” the London-based think tank said. The think tank said Germany and Poland would remain the most targeted states, as their transport, logistics and industrial networks were key to supplying Ukraine. Hendrik Schmidt / dpa via Getty Images file In Leipzig on August 4, a drone laden with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military ​supplies.

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Investigators suspect a second drone collided with ​a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport suspended operations. The airport is ‌a ⁠cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO and Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines for military supplies.